Cosmetic Preservatives Market worth $562 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Cosmetic Preservatives Market by Type (Paraben Esters, Formaldehyde Donors, Phenol Derivatives, Alcohols, Inorganics, Quaternary Compounds, Organic Acids & Their Salts), Application and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Cosmetic Preservatives Market is estimated to be USD 410 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 562 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2022 and 2027. The growing supply of cosmetic preservatives due to forward integration of major chemical companies is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the growth of the cosmetic preservatives market.

Lotions, Facemasks, Sunscreens, & Scrubs is the fastest-growing segment in cosmetic preservatives market, in terms of value and volume.

Lotions, Facemasks, Sunscreens, & Scrubs is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the cosmetic preservatives market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to various factors such as rising awareness among people relating to skincare, easily accessible global products, exposure to global trends and the ever-increasing presence of social media.

Phenol derivatives segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR, both in terms of value and volume during the forecast period.

Phenol derivatives segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application of the global cosmetic preservatives market owing to their increasing usage in production activities in different cosmetic products. As phenol derivatives are a gentle, non-irritating cosmetic preservative that doesn't emit formaldehyde, they are frequently utilized in cosmetic products. These compounds also have numerous advantageous biological properties which include antioxidant, anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, antidiabetic, anti-obesity, and antibacterial properties.

North America is the second-largest region in terms of value in the cosmetic preservatives market during the forecast period.

North America is the third largest market for cosmetic preservatives, in terms of value and volume. The growth of the cosmetic preservatives market in North America can be attributed to the presence of leading cosmetic preservative manufacturers, such as Ashland Global Holdings Inc., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Increasing income is expected to enable consumers to increasingly buy premium products, which is expected to lead to the growth of the cosmetic preservatives industry.

The major Players in cosmetic preservatives Market includes Ashland Group Holding Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), Arkema S.r.l. (Italy), Symrise AG(Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Salicylates and Chemicals Pvt.Ltd (India), Chemipol (Spain), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Sharon Laboratories (Israel), Brenntag AG (Germany), Thor Group Ltd.(UK), Dadia Chemical Industries (India), Gujarat Organics Limited (India) and ISCA UK Ltd. (UK).

