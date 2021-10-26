Cosmetic Packaging Market to surpass US$ 35,777.0 Mn by end of 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The term cosmetic packaging is generally used to refer to packaging of personal care and fragrance products. Personal care products are chemicals designed for hygienic skin care, deodorising and improving aesthetic appeal. Most products are sold in cosmetic tubes and similar containers. Some cosmetic packaging, such as cosmetic jars and bottles, are known as biodegradable or eco-friendly because they are designed to break down without causing any harm to the environment. The most common type of plastic used in cosmetic packaging is PP. Other plastics include PET and acrylic ingredients. HDPE plastic is ideal for skincare product packaging due to its durability, strength and high resistance to most acids.

The global cosmetic packaging market is estimated to account for 35,777.0 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 3.44%.

Market Drivers:

Development and launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global cosmetic packaging market over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2020, Amcor Ltd. announced the world's first recyclable flexible retort pouch, which uses Amcor's AmLite HeatFlex Recyclable solution.

Moreover, increasing adoption of global cosmetic packaging market is also expected to propel growth of the market. For instance, in October 2021, LR Health & Beauty launched LR Soul of Nature, a new brand that of fragrance products with recycled plastic and waste glass as packaging.

Market Opportunities

R&D in sustainable products is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global cosmetic packaging market. For instance, in December 2020, Aptar Beauty + Home, announced production of its most popular spray pumps in 100% PCR (Post Consumer Resin) for the redesign of natural pet care brand WildWash.

Launch new features is also expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global cosmetic packaging market. For instance, in October 2021, North Pacific International announced to launch new features for foil and heat transfer labels at the Luxe Pack New York show.

Market Trends

Increasing sale of counterfeit cosmetics has led to high demand for anti-counterfeit cosmetics packaging. For instance, The 2020 Review of USTR Notorious Markets List for Counterfeiting and Piracy released by the Office of United States Trade Representative claimed that Indian shopping complexes such as Heera Panna in Mumbai sells counterfeit footwear, accessories, watches, apparel and cosmetics.

Players in the cosmetic industry are focused on adopting sustainable practices. For instance, in October 2021, Kao Corporation collaborated with Kosé Corporation for wide range of fields, including people, society, and the environment, to identify solutions in the cosmetics business that can contribute to the realization of a sustainable society.

Major players operating in the global cosmetics packaging market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in January 2021, Albéa launched its new range of Basic Cap flip-top caps in 100% PE version.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global cosmetics packaging market include ABC Packaging Ltd., Amcor Limited, Aptar Group, Inc., Albea S.A., Fusion Packaging, Gerresheimer AG, HCP Packaging, Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd., Quadpack Industries, and RPC Group Plc.

Major players operating in the global cosmetics packaging market are focused on R&D of sustainable packaging. For instance, in October 2021, Royal DSM partnered with Albéa, a cosmetic packaging supplier, to develop sustainable packaging for its sun care formulation prototypes.

Major players operating in the global cosmetics packaging market are also focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in October 2021, APC Packaging launched sustainable mono-material system dropper & bottle.

Major players operating in the global cosmetics packaging market are focused on adopting M&A strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in October 2021, Airlite Plastics acquired Cosmetic Specialties International (CSI), a U.S. manufacturer of cosmetic containers for the beauty and skin care industries.

Market Segmentation:

By Material Type:

Glass

Paper

Plastic

Metal

Others

By Container Type:

Jars

Tubes

Bottles

Pumps & Dispensers

Sachets

Others

By Application:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Makeup

Nail Care

By Declared Capacity:

Type 1 (Bellow 50 ml)

Type 2 (50 ml – 100 ml)

Type 3 (100 ml – 150 ml)

Type 4 (150 ml – 200 ml)

Type 5 (Above 200 ml)

