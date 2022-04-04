Cosmetic Implants Market to Reach $20.54 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 8.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Technological advancements in cosmetic implants and rise in number of product approvals by the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for cosmetic implant products drive the growth of the cosmetic implants market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cosmetic Implants Market by Product (Dental Implants, Breast Implants, Facial Implants, Other Implants), by Biomaterial (Polymers, Metals, Ceramics, Biomaterials): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global cosmetic implants industry was estimated at $9.24 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $20.54 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2030.

For Right Perspective, Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1463

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in prevalence of congenital facial deformities including cleft lip and cleft palate, technological advancements in cosmetic implants, and rise in number of product approvals by the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for cosmetic implant products drive the growth of the cosmetic implants market. On the other hand, high costs involved in the procedures impede the growth to some extent. However, new product launches in the global market are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

Temporary closure of cosmetic hospitals and dental clinics in the majority of countries, especially, during the initial phase of the pandemic, impacted the global cosmetic implants market negatively.

Most of the scheduled cosmetic surgeries were either cancelled or postponed during the period. However, the market has already started recovering and is projected to get back on track soon.

The dental implants segment to maintain the lion's share-

By product, the dental implants segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, generating more than half of the global cosmetic implants market. The same segment is also anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2030. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of dental deformities and increase in number of dental procedures among individuals across the world.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1463

The metals segment to lead the trail-

By biomaterial, the metals segment generated the highest share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the global cosmetic implants market. Increase in number of dental clinics and dental surgeries drive the segment growth. The biomaterials segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2030, due to rise in number of cosmetic surgeries across the globe.

North America to dominate by 2030-

By region, North America contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding more than one-third of the global cosmetic implants market, owing to rise in number of road accidents, increase in presence of key players for development of cosmetic implants, and upsurge in well-established infrastructure across North America. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2030. Increase in number of dental hospitals, rise in prevalence of congenital deformities, and surge in population base boost the market growth in the region.

Prominent market players-

3M

Danaher Corporation

POLYTECH Health and Aesthetics GmbH

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

GC Aesthetics PLC.

Institut Straumann AG.

AbbVie, Inc.

Sientra Inc.

Zimmer Holdings Inc

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter





"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Fluoroscopy Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Monoclonal Antibodies Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Healthcare IT Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Dermatology Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Orthopedic Digit Implants Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Gene Sequencing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research