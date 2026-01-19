Corsearch LABS unveils CVAN, rewriting the rules of IP protection

Groundbreaking, proactive technology that doesn't chase platform violations, it stops them in minutes

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corsearch, the industry leader in trademarks and brand protection, has launched the first proactive brand protection platform for marketplaces, called the Corsearch Visual Authentication Network (CVAN). This innovative IP protection solution was developed in collaboration with leading global platforms and brands. In today's environment, hundreds of millions of counterfeit items are sold and produced every year under hazardous and unfair conditions, risking public safety, causing severe pollution, and harming the economy.

The three main stakeholders in the anti-counterfeiting world are platforms, online brand protection providers, and brand owners, who are individually trying to solve the problem, wasting valuable resources in the process, while CVAN enables all stakeholders to finally close this collaboration gap.

As the counterfeit market grows rapidly, there is only one way to win this battle: ensure the cost of detecting a counterfeit product is less than the cost of publishing it. CVAN makes this possible by enabling platforms to shift anti-counterfeiting from reactive to proactive, identifying counterfeits before they are uploaded and eliminating the delays that bad actors exploit.

Corsearch delivers crystal clear visibility with CVAN

Matteo Amerio, President, Brand and Content Protection, Corsearch, explains, "Marketplaces have traditionally operated as isolated ecosystems with their own data, rules, and moderation teams. This creates blind spots, as bad actors can easily migrate from one platform to another, exploiting the lack of cross-platform visibility and specific product knowledge needed to identify sophisticated infringements instantly.

"CVAN changes this dynamic. By monitoring over 1,500 marketplaces daily, it leverages brand insights and cross-platform visibility to bring marketplace filtering and user protection to the next level."

"For years, platforms and brands have sought ways to collaborate, yet certain gaps remain insurmountable," adds Pietro Gagliano, Head of Corsearch LABS. "We are genuinely thrilled to have created CVAN, as the market's only solution capable of bridging this divide. CVAN enables successful cooperation between platforms, brands, and providers, marking another significant stride toward making the internet a safer environment for all."

Accelerating solutions against illicit markets with Corsearch LABS

CVAN is the first in a series of cutting-edge solutions from Corsearch LABS, a new, dedicated digital-first innovation nerve center. Corsearch LABS is the company's innovation soul. Focused on transforming concepts into market-ready products through industry collaboration, its singular mission is to move faster than the evolving illicit market. It aims to empower platforms to overcome regulatory violations and combat counterfeiters and any IP violations, all at game-changing speed and scale. The launch of CVAN is the promise delivered.

Velocity and precision with CVAN

Currently finding and removing infringing listings is a slow process that across the industry can average ten days from detection to removal. CVAN slashes this timeline, giving platforms the ability to push listings for moderation before they even go live.

CVAN, provides pre-publishing recommendations in near real-time, leveraging Corsearch's proprietary technology and brand knowledge, so infringing listings don't appear on the platform.

Platform-First Focus – CVAN is built to empower the platform to stay in control. As a platform-native technology, CVAN follows the rules of the platform. CVAN proactively supports automations whenever possible and desired, but the platform retains ultimate control.

– CVAN is built to empower the platform to stay in control. As a platform-native technology, CVAN follows the rules of the platform. CVAN proactively supports automations whenever possible and desired, but the platform retains ultimate control. Reduced operational costs – CVAN transforms how platforms analyze risk. The efficiency of identifying infringements via CVAN can help reduce operational needs. A very large marketplace recently reported that moderation time for their internal team was slashed by over 90% by using CVAN, proactively suppressing more than 90% of violations.

CVAN transforms how platforms analyze risk. The efficiency of identifying infringements via CVAN can help reduce operational needs. A very large marketplace recently reported that moderation time for their internal team was slashed by over 90% by using CVAN, proactively suppressing more than 90% of violations. Going beyond core IP violations – As a platform-native technology, CVAN allows platforms to identify not only IP violations, ranging from counterfeiting to trademark and copyright abuse, but also content that violates internal policies and Terms and Conditions. This ensures full content compliance across the platform.

Matteo Amerio concludes, "CVAN is more than just a technological upgrade; it is a call to unify the industry. It is time to stop simply throwing people at a problem that requires exponential automation, speed, scale, collaboration and deep IP domain expertise. We must leverage proactive technologies, to push for collaboration between the key stakeholders to have a chance at impacting one of the greatest threats to brand trust and consumer safety: counterfeits."

