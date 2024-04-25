Corrosion Inhibitors Market Projected to Reach $13.30 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by 360iResearch

PUNE, India, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report titled "Corrosion Inhibitors Market by Compounds (Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitors, Organic Corrosion Inhibitors), Type (Oil-Based Corrosion Inhibitors, Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors, Water-Based Corrosion Inhibitors), Applications - Global Forecast 2024-2030" is now available on 360iResearch.com's offering, presents an analysis indicating that the market projected to grow from a size of $9.22 billion in 2023 to reach $13.30 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.37% over the forecast period.

" The Vital Role of Corrosion Inhibitors in Global Market Growth "

Corrosion inhibitors play a crucial role in enhancing the lifespan and safety of infrastructure and equipment worldwide, which is essential for industries including oil & gas, power generation, and water treatment to maintain effectiveness and safety standards amidst rapid expansion. The increasing demand for these inhibitors is owing to the need to mitigate maintenance costs and environmental concerns, leading to the adoption of innovative and eco-friendly solutions that comply with stringent regulations. Technological progress, especially in developing smart and biodegradable corrosion inhibitors, aligns with industry needs for sustainable and efficient practices. In varied markets such as the United States, where the emphasis is on cutting-edge and sustainable methods, to the Asia-Pacific region, recognized for its swift growth fueled by innovation and affordability, the trend toward greener solutions and advanced monitoring paints a promising picture for the future of corrosion management globally. This shift underscores the critical role of corrosion inhibitors in preserving industrial assets and highlights the opportunities and challenges in adapting to environmental and technical demands, setting a new standard for industry practices worldwide.

" Empowering Energy Independence and Sustainability With The Strategic Role of Corrosion Inhibitors in Modern Power Generation "

Governments globally are escalating their investments in power generation plants in today's world, where energy security and sustainability are paramount. This strategic move aims to curb the reliance on unpredictable imported energy by fostering economic growth and developing stable, home-grown power sources. Notably, the transition to renewable energy forms such as wind, solar, hydro, and bioenergy is central to these efforts, aligning with commitments to international climate agreements such as the Paris Agreement. These actions address the urgent need to combat climate change and ensure a diversified, less fossil fuel-dependent energy portfolio. Technological advancements are unlocking efficient and cost-effective methods to harness these green energy sources, further incentivized by supportive government policies, including tax benefits and subsidies. The application of corrosion inhibitors has emerged as a key tactic within this framework. These substances are critical in protecting the infrastructure of power generation facilities, including pipes, boilers, and turbines, against corrosion, thereby enhancing their longevity and operational efficacy and contributing to the overall economic viability of energy projects.

" The Essential Guide to Choosing the Right Corrosion Inhibitors for Safety and Compliance "

Corrosion inhibitors are essential in extending the life of metals and alloys in various industries by combating the effects of environmental elements such as moisture, oxygen, and salts. These protective agents are categorized into inorganic and organic types, each protecting different mechanisms. Inorganic inhibitors, including chromates and nitrites, create protective coatings on metals, effectively preventing corrosion. The use of such materials is strictly controlled due to their toxic properties, highlighting the importance of following strict safety and regulatory guidelines. On the other hand, organic inhibitors, such as amines and benzotriazole, offer a safer alternative by forming water-repellent layers on metal surfaces, minimizing corrosion without the hazardous side effects. Choosing between inorganic and organic inhibitors requires careful consideration of the metal, the specific environmental conditions it is exposed to, and the relevant regulations. This balance ensures the longevity of metal components and the environment's safety and compliance with health standards, making the strategic selection of corrosion inhibitors a critical cornerstone in industrial operations.

" BASF SE at the Forefront of Corrosion Inhibitors Market with a Strong 7.29% Market Share "

The key players in the Corrosion Inhibitors Market include The Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Ecolab Inc., and others. These prominent players focus on strategies such as expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and developing new products to strengthen their market positions.

" Dive into the Corrosion Inhibitors Market Landscape: Explore 184 Pages of Insights, 292 Tables, and 22 Figures "

Preface Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Overview Market Insights Corrosion Inhibitors Market, by Compounds Corrosion Inhibitors Market, by Type Corrosion Inhibitors Market, by Applications Americas Corrosion Inhibitors Market Asia-Pacific Corrosion Inhibitors Market Europe , Middle East & Africa Corrosion Inhibitors Market Competitive Landscape Competitive Portfolio

