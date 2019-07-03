Corrivium Chooses Blackbird for Live Video Clipping and Publishing of Highlights for Global Rapid Rugby

SYDNEY and LONDON, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird plc (AIM: BIRD), the developer and seller of the market-leading cloud video platform Blackbird , is pleased to announce that Corrivium has chosen Blackbird for the clipping and publishing of highlights of Global Rapid Rugby ("Rapid Rugby"), a new international rugby competition.

Corrivium is a live streaming provider which delivers live streaming events globally for the world's largest brands. Rapid Rugby approached Corrivium to assist in the streaming, editing and publishing of highlights to its website, as well as social channels. Rapid Rugby is a new international rugby union competition starting in 2019 with a 14 match showcase series. Featuring six professional rugby union teams from Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Singapore, the competition offers a dynamic new take on the sport, hosting shorter games to encourage fast-paced and high-scoring matches.

Through the co-operation Corrivium has with Blackbird running on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Corrivium is able to receive the footage directly from Rapid Rugby 's content providers then stream live to audiences around the world whilst allowing Rapid Rugby's digital team to use Blackbird to rapidly clip, edit and publish highlights during live matches. Rapid Rugby's global fanbase can then view match highlights on rapidrugby.com, Facebook and YouTube.

Steve Jones, Founder of Corrivium, said: "Upon understanding Rapid Rugby's requirement of needing to quickly publish clips to their site as well as multiple social channels, we immediately knew that Blackbird was the right choice. Blackbird's ability to allow the user to easily edit and publish clips, from a standard laptop whilst being on a standard internet connection is exactly what was needed. The Rapid Rugby Digital Team can edit from the match and publish to their site and social channels, whilst the match is live and not have to worry about long video render times or slow file uploads."

Ian McDonough, CEO of Blackbird, said: "Corrivium is taking an innovative approach on how to provide bespoke streaming workflows for their clients. We are delighted to be working with Corrivium to help provide such solutions with yet another sports organization. Enabled by our unique, patented codec, the Blackbird platform offers the organisers the speed and agility needed to clip, edit and publish highlights for fans in real-time from any location and on any device, as the games are being aired live.

"The confidence that Corrivium has in our platform to put it forward for such a solution, confirms Blackbird's growing presence in the international sports industry, building on our relationships with major sports brands such as the NRL, MSG Networks, IMG, Peloton and Deltatre ."

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market, and has created the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird's patented technology allows for frame-accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird underpins multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for social media distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

Blackbird® is a registered trademark of Blackbird plc.

