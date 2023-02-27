Correction: Minesto publishes the Annual Report for 2022
Minesto AB
27 Feb, 2023, 02:43 GMT
The correction refers to a typing error on page 9, where minus signs are missing on "Årets Resultat" and "Moderbolagets aktieägare" column "2022".
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual Report in Swedish for the financial year 2022 is attached in this press release, and is also available on the company's website:
