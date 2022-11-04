Correction: Key information relating to payment of cash dividend paid by Aker ASA

LYSAKER, Norway, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the notification on 4 November at 07:01 CET. The timeline is deferred by one day due to notification requirements from the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Dividend amount: NOK 14.50 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 7 November 2022*
Ex-date: 8 November 2022*
Record date: 9 November 2022*
Payment date: On or about 16 November 2022
Approval date: 3 November 2022

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
mobile: +47 450 32 090
fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 907 84 878
Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

