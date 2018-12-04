Corral Petroleum: Lysekil Refinery Suffers a Production Disruption Due to Electrical Power Failure
Refinery in Lysekil had a production disruption on December 26 due to an electrical power failure. The plant was started up again immediately, and is back at full capacity with the exception of one unit where a reactor is undergoing mechanical repairs.
