Corral Petroleum Holdings: Notice Release of the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019

News provided by

Corral Petroleum Holdings AB

23 May, 2019, 08:49 BST

STOCKHOLM, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Please note that the report for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 will be released on May 29th, 2019 at 9:00 am CET

An international conference call for investors and analysts will be held on June 3rd, 2019 at 3:00 pm CET.

The dial-in number is:

Standard International Access +44(0)20-3003-2666

Stockholm +46(0)8-50520424

New York +1-212-999-6659

The meeting code is Corral Q1.

For further information, please contact:
Magdalena Patrón
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: +46(0)10-450-10-00
Email: magdalena.patron@preem.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/corral-petroleum-holdings-ab/r/notice-release-of-the-first-quarter-ended-march-31--2019,c2815588

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Corral Petroleum Holdings AB

Also from this source

Investor Call 2018 Annual Report and Accounts of Corral Petroleum ...

Release of 2018 Annual Report and Accounts of Corral Petroleum...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Corral Petroleum Holdings: Notice Release of the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019

News provided by

Corral Petroleum Holdings AB

23 May, 2019, 08:49 BST