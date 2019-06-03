Corral Petroleum Holdings : Investor Call Q1 2019 Presentation
03 Jun, 2019, 08:21 BST
STOCKHOLM, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced an international conference call for investors and analysts will be held today, the 3rd of June, 2019 at 3:00 pm CET.
Please see attached file for the presentation that will be used in the scheduled international conference call.
The dial-in number is:
Standard International Access +44(0)20-3003-2666
Stockholm +46(0)8-50520424
New York +1-212-999-6659
The meeting code is Corral Q1
For further information,
please contact:
Magdalena Patrón
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: +46(0)10-450-10-00
Email: magdalena.patron@preem.se
