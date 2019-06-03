Corral Petroleum Holdings : Investor Call Q1 2019 Presentation

News provided by

Corral Petroleum Holdings AB

03 Jun, 2019, 08:21 BST

STOCKHOLM, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced an international conference call for investors and analysts will be held today, the 3rd of June, 2019 at 3:00 pm CET

Please see attached file for the presentation that will be used in the scheduled international conference call.

The dial-in number is:

Standard International Access +44(0)20-3003-2666

Stockholm +46(0)8-50520424

New York +1-212-999-6659

The meeting code is Corral Q1 

For further information,
please contact:
Magdalena Patrón
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: +46(0)10-450-10-00
Email: magdalena.patron@preem.se

