Corral Petroleum Holdings AB: Notice Release of the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
22 Aug, 2019, 15:21 BST
STOCKHOLM, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Please note that the report for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 will be released on August 29th, 2019 at 9:00 am CET.
An international conference call for investors and analysts will be held on September 3rd, 2019 at 3:00 pm CET.
The dial-in number is:
Standard International Access +44 (0) 20 3003 2666
Stockholm +46 (0) 8 50520424
New York +1-212 999 6659
The meeting code is Corral Q2.
For further information, please contact:
Amelie Wilson
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: + 46 (0)70-450-10-10
Email: amelie.wilson@preem.se
SOURCE Corral Petroleum Holdings AB
