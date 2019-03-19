Corral Petroleum Holdings AB: Investor Call Q4 2018 Presentation
19 Mar, 2019, 08:25 GMT
STOCKHOLM, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced an international conference call for investors and analysts will be held today, the 19th of March, 2019 at 3:00 pm CET.
Please see attached file for the presentation that will be used in the scheduled international conference call.
The dial-in number is:
Standard International Access +44(0)20-3003-2666
Stockholm +46(0)8-50520424
New York +1-212-999-6659
Washington DC Local number +1-202-204-1514
The meeting code is Corral Q4.
For further information, please contact:
Magdalena Patrón
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: + 46(0)10-450-10-00
Email: magdalena.patron@preem.se
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/corral-petroleum-holdings-ab/r/investor-call-q4-2018-presentation,c2765812
The following files are available for download:
|
CPH Q4 2018 presentation
|
https://news.cision.com/corral-petroleum-holdings-ab/i/preemraff-lysekil-omringat-av-vatten-hamn-och-fartyg,c2593219
|
Preemraff-lysekil-omringat av vatten hamn och fartyg
SOURCE Corral Petroleum Holdings AB
Share this article