Corporate Visions Featured on Selling Power's 2019 Top 20 Sales Training Companies List

RENO, Nevada, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Corporate Visions, a leader in sales and marketing messaging, content, and skills training services, announced it has been included on Selling Power's 2019 list of the Top 20 Sales Training Companies that excel in helping sales leaders improve the performance of their sales teams. The list appears in the May 2019 issue of Selling Power magazine, which is now available to view online. http://bit.ly/2PLSCaV

According to Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner, sales training is a key area of competitive differentiation for B2B sales teams.

"It's no secret that buyers control much of the buying process," says Gschwandtner. "Any company that wants to stay competitive needs to offer their sales teams proper training on how to succeed and thrive in an increasingly complex, challenging selling environment. This is easier said than done. The companies on our Top 20 Sales Training Companies list represent the best of the best, and sales leaders should leverage this list to find the best partner for their unique training needs."



All companies on the list submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, innovative solutions and services they have developed, and their company's unique contributions to the sales training marketplace.

The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on this year's list were:

Depth and breadth of training offered Innovative offerings (specific training courses, methodology, or delivery methods) Contributions to the sales training market Strength of client satisfaction

Selling Power magazine editors say the companies on the 2019 Top 20 Sales Training Companies list represent the best potential to help sales teams improve their performance and remain competitive in any selling environment. This is also the first year the list has included five honorable mentions. See the list at sellingpower.com .

About Corporate Visions, Inc.

Corporate Visions is a leading marketing and sales messaging, content, and skills training company. Global B2B companies come to us when they want to:

Create Value – Break the status quo and differentiate your solutions from competitors

– Break the status quo and differentiate your solutions from competitors Elevate Value – Build a more effective business case to justify executive decisions

– Build a more effective business case to justify executive decisions Capture Value – Maximize the profitability of each deal

– Maximize the profitability of each deal Expand Value – Renew and expand existing customer revenue

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as a series of five-minute videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 1,000 sales leaders each year.

