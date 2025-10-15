Corporate Training Market to Reach $805.6 billion, Globally, by 2035 at 7.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

One of the major drivers in the corporate training market is the rapid technological advancements and digital transformation across industries which necessitates continuous upskilling and reskilling of the workforce to remain competitive.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, 'Corporate Training Market by Training Program (Technical Training, Soft Skills, Quality Training, Compliance, Others Training Program) and Industries (Retail, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Financial Services, Professional Services, Public Enterprises, Information Technology, Others Industries): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035'. According to the report, the 'corporate training market' was valued at $361.5 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $805.6 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2035.

Prime determinants of growth

The increasing emphasis on talent development, employee engagement, and retention compels organizations to invest in comprehensive training programs to nurture and retain top talent. Regulatory compliance requirements and the need to mitigate risks associated with non-compliance drive demand for specialized training solutions.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $361.5 Billion Market Size in 2035 $805.6 Billion CAGR 7.0 % No. of Pages in Report 288 Segments covered Training program, Industries and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, GCC and South Africa. Drivers Emphasis on Continuous Learning and Development

Digital Transformation and Technological Adoption

Remote Work and Virtual Training Solutions Opportunities Data Analytics and AI in Training

Soft Skills Development Restraints Budget Constraints

Lack of Time

Return on Investment

The quality training segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By training program, the quality training segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global corporate training market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Quality training programs effectively enhance employee skills and knowledge which leads to improved performance and productivity across all levels of the organization. They contribute to creating a culture of continuous learning, which is essential for adaptation and growth in today's rapidly evolving business landscape. Furthermore, quality training addresses specific needs and challenges within the organization, ensuring that learning initiatives are relevant and impactful.

The FMCG industries segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By industries, the FMCG segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global corporate training market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. FMCG sector is highly competitive, characterized by rapid product innovation, changing consumer preferences, and dynamic market conditions. Companies in this sector recognize the importance of having a skilled and adaptable workforce to drive sales, brand growth, and market share.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2035

Based on region, North America is anticipated to dominate the market with the largest share during the forecast period. North America has a strong focus on innovation and technology adoption, leading to a high demand for digital learning solutions and cutting-edge training programs. The presence of world-class educational institutions and training providers further enhances the region's competitiveness in the corporate training market.

Leading Market Players: -

Bizlibrary

GP Strategies Corporation

Franklin Covey Co.

City & Guilds Group

D2L Corporation

Cornerstone Ondemand Inc.

Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

Allen Communications Learning Services

Simplilearn Solutions

Skill Soft

The report analyzes government regulations, policies, and patents to provide information on the current market trends and suggests future growth opportunities globally. Furthermore, the study highlights Porter's five forces analysis to determine the factors affecting market growth.

