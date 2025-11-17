Corporate Event Services in U.S Market to Reach $57.86 Billion, by 2035 at 6.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

'Companies are prioritizing sustainable practices, incorporating eco-friendly materials, and minimizing waste to align with corporate social responsibility (CSR) goals. Additionally, the focus on experiential marketing is driving demand for creative exhibit designs and immersive corporate activations, reflecting a shift toward events that offer unique, interactive, and memorable experiences for attendees.'

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "U.S. Corporate Event Services Market by Service (General Event Services, Event Technology, and Event Agency), and Customer Type (Corporate, Exhibitors, and Event Organizers): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2033". According to the report, the U.S. corporate event services market was valued at $29.49 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $57.86 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2035.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The demand for hybrid and virtual corporate events has grown significantly in the U.S., particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizations now recognize that hybrid events, which combine in-person and virtual participation, provide flexibility, cost efficiency, and wider audience engagement. Virtual platforms allow companies to reach attendees across multiple regions without the logistical and financial burden of travel, while hybrid setups maintain the personalized networking and experiential benefits of physical events. According to the U.S. Trade and Development Agency, corporate budgets for virtual and hybrid events have grown by over 30% since 2021, indicating strong market acceptance. Event service providers now offer specialized solutions such as live streaming, interactive webinars, virtual breakout sessions, and immersive experiences, which enhance attendee engagement and create measurable outcomes for businesses.

Outsourcing corporate event management is becoming increasingly common in the U.S., thus providing growth opportunities for specialized service providers. Companies are recognizing that outsourcing allows them to focus on core business functions while leveraging the expertise of professional agencies for planning, execution, and post-event analysis. According to the Meeting Professionals International (MPI), over 65% of U.S. companies now outsource at least part of their event management requirements, highlighting a growing preference for expert service providers. Outsourcing is particularly attractive for complex events such as large-scale conferences, trade shows, or hybrid events that require integration of technology, AV production, and on-site operations.

By Service

General event services segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By service, the general event services segment held the major share of the market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifth of the U.S. corporate event services market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The general event services market is witnessing strong growth due to rising corporate and social event expenditure across the United States. Businesses are increasingly allocating larger budgets for conferences, product launches, exhibitions, and employee engagement programs to strengthen brand presence and foster networking opportunities. At the same time, the surge in personal celebrations such as weddings, milestone birthdays, and community gatherings has created consistent demand for professional event planning, catering, lighting, and venue management services. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), overall household and business spending on recreation, travel, and hospitality-related activities has shown steady annual growth, reflecting the nation's increasing preference for professionally managed events.

By Customer Type

Corporate segment to retain its dominance by 2035

Based on customer type, corporate segment held the major share of the market in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifth of the U.S. corporate event services market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Organizations are investing heavily in conferences, trade shows, seminars, and team-building retreats to foster collaboration and innovation. According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), business spending on professional and technical services, including events and promotional activities, has grown consistently, reflecting corporate confidence and recovery in post-pandemic operations. Companies are also focusing on employee well-being and recognition programs, leading to higher demand for organized corporate retreats, offsite meetings, and annual functions. Furthermore, the adoption of technology-driven event solutions such as data analytics, live streaming, and personalized attendee experiences has encouraged more companies to outsource event management to specialized service providers, driving sustained growth.

Leading Market Players

ASM Global

Maritz Holdings, Inc.

Clarion Events Limited

BCD Group International BV

the expo group

oak view group

Informa PLC

fern exposition & event services

RLX

Event Solutions

Emerald

The GES Group

McVeigh global meetings and events

Cvent Holding Corp.

SIGNATURE PRODUCTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED

T3 Expo

Hargrove

Shepard

Christie Lites

Solotech Inc.

AV Concepts, Inc.

Audio Visual Dynamics, Inc.

Audio visual nation, LLC

Meeting Tomorrow LLC

BI WORLDWIDE

ITA Group

InEvent, Inc

GoGather, LLC

Astound Digital

Digital Motion Event Services

Czarnowski

Hubilo

Fuse Events Limited

Skyline Events and Socials LLC

Derse, Inc.

Salt Events

ShowClix Inc

IXM Holdings, Inc

Projection

Bosse Creative

Spiro International

Creative Technology Limited

Momentum Events, Inc.

Stova Group, LLC

AMP Event Group

drape kings

Mosaic Events

Jack Morton Worldwide Inc.

Eventdrive

CORT

AFR Event Rental

Moss

Ticket Falcon

Eventbee, Inc

AV-America

AEX

LVE

Matrix(US)

4walls

Encore

Prg

Corporate Events GmbH

Lmg

Clair

George P. Johnson

Nth Degree

Globalmeet

Eventzilla

Gartner

NMR events

Opus Event Agency.

The report analyzes these key players in the U.S. corporate event services market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

