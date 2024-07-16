Corneal Transplant Market to Reach an Estimated US$ 805.8 Million by 2034 with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2034 | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

The rising incidence of corneal diseases such as keratoconus, Fuchs' dystrophy, and corneal scarring from infections and injuries is driving demand for corneal transplants.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The corneal transplant market was projected to attain US$ 444.3 million in 2023. It is likely to garner a 5.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 805.8 million.

Innovations in corneal transplant procedures, such as Descemet's Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty (DMEK) and Descemet's Stripping Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSEK), have improved outcomes and reduced recovery times, making these surgeries more attractive to patients and practitioners.

Development and use of bioengineered corneas and keratoprostheses (artificial corneas) are gaining traction, offering alternatives for patients who are not candidates for traditional corneal transplants. There is a trend towards minimally invasive corneal transplant techniques, which offer quicker recovery times and fewer complications.

Get an Exclusive Sample PDF Copy of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86150

Increased awareness about eye health and regular eye screening programs are helping in early detection of corneal diseases, thereby increasing the number of patients seeking treatment. Advances in diagnostic tools, imaging technologies, and surgical instruments are improving the precision and success rates of corneal transplant surgeries.

Key Findings of Market Report

Research into stem cell therapies and regenerative medicine holds the potential to offer new treatments for corneal diseases, potentially reducing the need for donor corneas.

Investing in the education and training of ophthalmologists and eye care professionals in advanced corneal transplant techniques can increase the number of qualified surgeons, thereby expanding the market.

Chronic conditions such as diabetes can lead to complications like diabetic retinopathy, which increases the risk of corneal complications requiring transplants.

Increased participation in sports and recreational activities contribute to a higher incidence of eye injuries, necessitating corneal transplants.

Corneal Transplant Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2034 Base Year 2020-2022 Size in 2023 US$ 444.3 Mn Forecast (Value) in 2034 US$ 805.8 Mn Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.6 % No. of Pages 138 Pages Segments covered By Procedure Type, By Indication, By Region, By End-user

Market Trends for Corneal Transplant

By procedure type, the endothelial keratoplasty segment is expected to augment the growth of the corneal transplant market.

Endothelial Keratoplasty, particularly Descemet's Stripping Automated Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSAEK) and Descemet Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty (DMEK), offers better visual outcomes compared to traditional penetrating keratoplasty.

The precise replacement of the diseased endothelial layer results in quicker visual recovery and better visual acuity.

On the basis of indication, the keratoconus segment is anticipated to accelerate the market growth.

Keratoconus, a progressive thinning and bulging of the cornea, is becoming increasingly prevalent worldwide.

The rise in incidence is driving the demand for corneal transplants as a definitive treatment for advanced cases.

Grab Your Brochure Here: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86150

Global Market for Corneal Transplant: Regional Outlook

North America

The increasing incidence of corneal diseases such as keratoconus, Fuchs' dystrophy, and other corneal degenerations in North America is driving the demand for corneal transplants.

is driving the demand for corneal transplants. The region's well-developed healthcare system with advanced medical facilities and technologies supports high-quality surgical procedures, including corneal transplants.

Substantial investments in research and development in ophthalmology and corneal transplant techniques lead to innovative treatments and improved surgical outcomes, boosting market growth.

Asia Pacific

Enhanced awareness campaigns and regular eye screening programs are improving the early diagnosis and treatment of corneal diseases, leading to higher demand for transplants.

Countries like India , Thailand , and Singapore are becoming popular destinations for medical tourism due to the availability of high-quality and cost-effective medical care, including corneal transplants.

, , and are becoming popular destinations for medical tourism due to the availability of high-quality and cost-effective medical care, including corneal transplants. Adoption of advanced surgical techniques and technologies, such as lamellar keratoplasty and femtosecond lasers, are enhancing the success rates and outcomes of corneal transplants.

Corneal Transplant Market: Key Players

The competitive landscape of the corneal transplant market involves several key players competing globally to provide innovative solutions for corneal diseases and disorders. The following companies are well known participants in the corneal transplant market:

CryoLife Inc.

ExaTech Inc.

Köhler GmbH

Lifeline Scientific Inc.

LifeCell

Medtronic

DIOPTEX Medizinprodukte

Presbia Plc

KeraMed Inc.

LinkoCare Life Sciences AB

Key Developments

In 2022, Beijing Microkpro Medical Instrument Co. Ltd. achieved marketing approval from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for its innovative artificial cornea named Miok Keratoprosthesis.

National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for its innovative artificial cornea named Miok Keratoprosthesis. Marking a significant milestone, Miok Keratoprosthesis stands out as the inaugural artificial cornea entirely composed of 100% non-biological materials, eliminating the need for co-implantation of donor corneas.

Corneal Transplant Market Segmentation

Procedure Type

Penetrating Keratoplasty

Endothelial Keratoplasty

Descemet Stripping Automated Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSAEK)

Corneal Graft

Corneal Limbal Stem Cell Transplant

Others (Deep Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty, etc.)

Indication

Fungal Corneal Ulcer

Bullous Keratopathy

Keratoconus

Keratitis

Others (Corneal Perforation, etc.)

End User

Hospitals

Eye Clinics

Others (Research Institutes, etc.)

Region

• North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Gain Competitive Advantage: Buy the Premium Report! https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=86150<ype=S

Explore Transparency Market Research Inc. Extensive Coverage in Healthcare Domain:

Bone Wax Market - The global bone wax market is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for bone wax is estimated to reach US$ 107.8 billion by the end of 2031.

The global bone wax market is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for bone wax is estimated by the end of 2031. Data Logger Market - The market for data loggers generated US$ 8 billion in revenue as of 2022. The market is predicted to reach US$ 12 billion in 2031 . Between 2023 and 2031, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 5%.

The market for data loggers generated in revenue as of 2022. The market is predicted . Between 2023 and 2031, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 5%. hERG Screening Market - hERG Screening Market Poised for Growth: Expected to Reach US$ 8.2 Billion by 2034 with a 12.6% CAGR

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg