Corneal Edema Therapeutics Market to Grow Significantly at a CAGR of 8.54% in the US by 2034 | DelveInsight

The corneal edema market is projected to witness consistent growth throughout the forecast period (2023–2034). The market size of corneal edema in the US is expected to increase, driven by the launch of emerging therapies.

LAS VEGAS, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Corneal Edema Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, corneal edema emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into the United States.

Key Takeaways from the Corneal Edema Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for corneal edema reached USD 489 million in 2022 across the US.

in 2022 across the US. DelveInsight's analysis reveals that the overall diagnosed prevalent population of corneal edema in the US was reported as 1.1 million in 2022.

in 2022. Leading corneal edema companies such as Emmetrope Ophthalmics LLC ("Emmecell"), Trefoil Therapeutics, D. Western Therapeutics Institute (DWTI), Kowa Ltd., Santen Pharmaceutical, Actual Eyes , and others are developing novel corneal edema drugs that can be available in the corneal edema market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel corneal edema drugs that can be available in the corneal edema market in the coming years. The promising corneal edema therapies in the pipeline include EO2002, TTHX1114, GLANATEC (ripasudil/K-321), STN1010904 (sirolimus)/AE001, and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major corneal edema market share @ Corneal Edema Market Report

Corneal Edema Overview

Corneal edema occurs when the cornea, the clear, dome-shaped outer layer of the eye that protects the iris and pupil, swells. This swelling affects the cornea's ability to properly direct light onto the retina for clear vision. The condition results from an excessive buildup of fluid within the cornea, leading to hazy or blurred vision. Various factors can contribute to corneal edema, each causing an accumulation of fluid and the resulting cloudy appearance. Diagnosis involves a thorough eye examination by an ophthalmologist, which includes reviewing the patient's medical history, symptoms, and relevant factors. Specialized tests like corneal topography and pachymetry may be used to measure corneal thickness and assess the extent of the swelling. Through slit-lamp biomicroscopy, clinicians can closely examine the cornea for signs of swelling, cloudiness, or changes in cell density. Additionally, visual acuity tests are used to measure how corneal edema affects the patient's vision.

Corneal Edema Epidemiology Segmentation

The corneal edema epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current corneal edema patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The corneal edema market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the US segmented into:

Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Corneal Edema

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Corneal Edema

Corneal Edema Treatment Market

Treatment options for corneal edema typically depend on the underlying cause of the condition. For mild cases, doctors may recommend using hypertonic saline eye drops to help draw excess fluid out of the cornea, reducing swelling. In more severe cases, where the edema is caused by conditions such as Fuchs' dystrophy or corneal endothelial damage, surgical interventions like endothelial keratoplasty may be necessary. This procedure involves replacing the damaged endothelial cells with healthy donor cells, restoring the cornea's clarity and function. Other treatments, such as medications to reduce inflammation or manage associated conditions, may also be part of the treatment plan. Prompt diagnosis and appropriate treatment are crucial in managing corneal edema and preserving vision.

Additionally, medications such as corticosteroids or osmotic agents may be prescribed to reduce inflammation and swelling. These medications can help manage symptoms and improve vision by reducing the amount of fluid in the cornea. In cases where the edema is caused by trauma or infection, treatment may involve addressing the underlying issue with antibiotics, antifungal medications, or other specific therapies.

For individuals with chronic corneal edema that does not respond well to other treatments, a temporary solution may involve the use of a soft contact lens or a special type of bandage contact lens known as a therapeutic lens. These lenses can provide relief by acting as a barrier to protect the cornea and reduce discomfort.

To know more about corneal edema treatment guidelines, visit @ Corneal Edema Management

Corneal Edema Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

EO2002: Emmetrope Ophthalmics LLC ("Emmecell")

TTHX1114: Trefoil Therapeutics

GLANATEC (ripasudil/K-321): D. Western Therapeutics Institute (DWTI)/Kowa Ltd.

STN1010904 (sirolimus)/AE001: Santen Pharmaceutical/ Actual Eyes

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for corneal edema @ Drugs for Corneal Edema Treatment

Corneal Edema Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the corneal edema market are expected to change in the coming years. Corneal edema market growth is primarily propelled by an increasing incidence of corneal disorders worldwide, including conditions such as Fuchs' endothelial dystrophy and corneal endothelial dysfunction. This surge in cases has led to a growing demand for effective treatments and surgical interventions. Advancements in technology, such as the development of innovative corneal transplantation techniques and the use of cutting-edge imaging devices for early diagnosis, are also driving corneal edema market expansion.

Moreover, the rising geriatric population, particularly in developed regions, contributes significantly to market growth as age remains a significant risk factor for corneal diseases. On the other hand, economic factors, regulatory environments, and reimbursement scenarios can influence corneal edema market dynamics, affecting the accessibility and adoption of treatment options.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of corneal edema, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the corneal edema market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the corneal edema market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the corneal edema market. One significant challenge is the limited awareness among both patients and healthcare professionals. Often, the symptoms of corneal edema can be mistaken for other eye conditions, leading to delayed diagnosis and treatment. Additionally, the high cost of specialized treatments and surgeries can create financial barriers for patients, especially in regions with limited access to healthcare resources.

Furthermore, the complex nature of the condition requires advanced diagnostic tools and specialized expertise, which may not be readily available in all healthcare settings. This lack of infrastructure can hinder the timely and accurate diagnosis of corneal edema. Moreover, corneal edema treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the corneal edema market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the corneal edema market growth.

Corneal Edema Market

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage United States Corneal Edema Market

CAGR 8.54 % Corneal Edema Market

Size in 2022 USD 489 Million Key Corneal Edema

Companies Emmetrope Ophthalmics LLC ("Emmecell"), Trefoil Therapeutics, D. Western Therapeutics

Institute (DWTI), Kowa Ltd., Santen Pharmaceutical, Actual Eyes, and others Key Pipeline Corneal

Edema Therapies EO2002, TTHX1114, GLANATEC (ripasudil/K-321), STN1010904 (sirolimus)/AE001, and others

Scope of the Corneal Edema Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Corneal Edema current marketed and emerging therapies

Corneal Edema current marketed and emerging therapies Corneal Edema Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Corneal Edema Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Corneal Edema Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Corneal Edema Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about corneal edema drugs in development @ Corneal Edema Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Corneal Edema Key Insights 2. Corneal Edema Report Introduction 3. Corneal Edema Overview at a Glance 4. Corneal Edema Executive Summary 5 Corneal Edema Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6. Disease Background and Overview 7. Corneal Edema Treatment and Management 8. Corneal Edema Guidelines 9. Corneal Edema Epidemiology and Patient Population 10. Patient Journey 11. Key Endpoints in Corneal Edema 12. Corneal Edema Marketed Drugs 13. Corneal Edema Emerging Drugs 14. US Corneal Edema Market Analysis 15. Market Access and Reimbursement 16. KOL Views 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Pipeline

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key FECD companies, including Trefoil Therapeutics, Kowa Pharmaceutical, Santen Pharmaceutical, among others.

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key FECD companies, including Kowa Pharmaceuticals, Trefoil Therapeutics, Alcon, Emmecell, Santen and ActualEyes, among others.

Retinal Vein Occlusion Pipeline

Retinal Vein Occlusion Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key retinal vein occlusion companies, including Kodiak Sciences, Hoffman-La-Roche, iRenix Medical, Inc., Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical, Ripple Therapeutics, Aerpio Therapeutics, The Emmes Company, Novartis, Shanghai BDgene, AsclepiX Therapeutics, Taiwan Liposome Company, Clearside Biomedical, Gene Signal, Ocular Therapeutix, Ocuphire Pharma, Eyevensys, among others.

Retinal Vein Occlusion Market

Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key RVO companies, including Taiwan Liposome Company, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Graybug Vision, Outlook Therapeutics, Kodiak Sciences Inc, Roche, Chugai Pharmaceuticals, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

www.delveinsight.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/3528414/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg