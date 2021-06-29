Core Web Vitals & Content Discovery to be the prime topic for Project Agora's upcoming Publisher forum on July 7th

The event will feature a panel of distinguished international experts, including Germán Frassa - f.Head of Digital Product and Audience Development at Unidad Editorial - and Seraphina Davey and Omri Ariav - Director Publisher Account Management EMEA and Product Manager at Taboola, respectively. Tina Ferentinou , CCO at top media group DPG Digital Media in Greece, Maximilian Melles , CEO of popular Hungarian property Promotions.hu and more Project Agora publisher partners will be bringing in the local publisher perspective. Constantine Kamaras , Project Lead of the Online Publishers Association (OPA) Europe is joining as event moderator.

Attendees will hear how Content Discovery can help them adapt to Core Web Vitals, ensuring they maximize organic recirculation, user engagement and advertising revenue – all whilst protecting and enhancing their content brand's standing.

"This is a challenging time for publishers, as search rankings play an enormous role in organic website traffic," says Marilena Manatou, Customer Success Director at Project Agora. "We hope that by bringing together this panel of distinguished experts with a variety of perspectives, we can help publishers navigate the challenge and actually improve their brand and monetization strategies".

As with Project Agora's other recent events, "Core Vitals of Content Discovery" will be held entirely online. This enables publishers from all over the region to attend, helping to further establish Project Agora as a thought leader in their field.

The event is to take place on July 7th, 11AM (UTC +3).

Save your seat now.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1554246/Project_Agora_Publisher_Event.jpg

SOURCE Project Agora