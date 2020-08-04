Cordico Announces Exclusive Partnership With 'Emotional Survival' Author Dr. Kevin Gilmartin

Cordico is the exclusive technology partner of famous speaker and bestselling author of 'Emotional Survival for Law Enforcement: A Guide for Officers and Their Families'

GOLD RIVER, California, Aug 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordico is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with Dr. Kevin Gilmartin, author of "Emotional Survival for Law Enforcement: A Guide for Officers and Their Families." Dr. Gilmartin's worldwide bestselling book has sold millions of copies and is widely considered to be the most influential book ever written on the topic of officer wellness.

Dr. Kevin Gilmartin is the author of 'Emotional Survival for Law Enforcement: A Guide for Officers and Their Families.'

"Everyone at Cordico is honored to be working with Dr. Gilmartin," said Dr. David Black, CEO of Cordico. "We're preserving his legacy for future generations of first responders and making his knowledge, wisdom, and winning presentations more accessible than ever before through our technology platforms. Fortunately, our cloud-based platforms will enable us to meet the worldwide demand for his Emotional Survival strategies, which will allow us to help more people serving in the most critical roles than ever before."

Dr. Gilmartin's Emotional Survival digital content, including videos, writings, and more will be available exclusively within the Cordico Wellness Apps and an interactive Emotional Survival eLearning platform being designed by Cordico in partnership with Dr. Gilmartin.

"Dr. Gilmartin is a legend amongst law enforcement and has helped save countless lives, families, and careers," said Dr. Black. "He is the number one speaker and author in the field of officer wellness and we could not be more excited about our partnership and all we will be doing together to help support first responders."

About Dr. Kevin Gilmartin

Dr. Gilmartin is a behavioral scientist specializing in law enforcement and public safety related issues. He is the author of the book "Emotional Survival for Law Enforcement: A Guide for Officers and Their Families." He previously spent 20 years working in law enforcement and supervised the Hostage Negotiations Team and the Behavioral Sciences Unit. He is a former recipient of the International Association of Chiefs of Police-Parade Magazine, National Police Officer Citation Award for contributions during hostage negotiations. He presently maintains a consulting relationship with public safety and law enforcement agencies in the U.S., Canada and Australia. The Department of Justice, FBI, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, New South Wales Police and International Association of Chiefs of Police have published his work. He holds a doctoral degree in Clinical Psychology from The University of Arizona and is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

About Cordico

Cordico is the world leader in wellness technology for high-stress professions, providing trusted, confidential, 24/7 proactive and preventative wellness support specially developed for law enforcement and others serving in the most demanding and critical roles. Our customized, continuously updated wellness platform solutions provide hand-held access to valuable resources including anonymous self-assessments, instructional videos, peer support services, and on-demand tools targeting behavioral and emotional health, physical fitness, resilience, and much more. https://www.cordico.com

