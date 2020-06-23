Cora And RIS Launch First InkCenters® In Belgium And Luxembourg

" With the already proven success of the ink refill service at Cora hypermarkets across France, RIS is excited to partner once again with Cora in more countries, especially as eco-friendly products and services are becoming more widely popular within the retail space ," said David Lenny, RIS President and CEO. " Our innovative refill technology is designed to be convenient and efficient, while simultaneously reducing single-use plastic. The Cora brand offers a wealth of credibility and like-minded strategic thinking as we work together to bring high-quality ink and print clarity to the public in a much more affordable way. In the current Covid-19 landscape, facilitating lower cost inkjet printing for home offices is more important now than ever for many workers who are practicing social distancing through working from home ."

Lenny and his team have aspired to expand RIS throughout continental Europe in recent years by working with several major retailers such as Auchan, Boulanger and Media Markt. The addition of Cora Benelux to the RIS InkCenter® network is another significant step toward achieving that objective, and RIS is confident that ink cartridge refilling will serve Cora customers well.

The RIS InkCenter® features a patented, precision refill system that professionally cleans, fills, and tests each cartridge to ensure flawless performance while maximizing cartridge life for refilling the same cartridge multiple times over, at up to 60 percent in cost savings over buying a brand new cartridge each time. Ink cartridges are refilled by a qualified service team member while a customer shops inside any participating store. The InkCenter® system will be available at all nine Cora locations in Belgium and Luxembourg from June 2020.

"We are delighted to join forces with Cora Benelux to launch this rollout of the InkCenter®," said Vincent Hormovitis, RIS Vice President of Sales & Business Development. "The Cora management team is passionate about offering its customers unbeatable added value especially during this world crisis. With the demand for ink increasing as consumers work from home and students learn from home, Cora Benelux is now able to offer the best quality ink cartridge solution to their customers at up to 60% off branded cartridge prices, saving them money and helping the environment."

"We are delighted to be able to offer the first Ink Bar in Benelux to our customers" said Stéphanie Pohl Weber, non-food director Cora Benelux. "Since the beginning of June, the 9 Cora Benelux stores will offer this new innovative and exclusive service. We always strive to be as close as possible to the reality of our customers. In recent weeks, with the Covid-19 crisis, we have seen sales of ink cartridges explode, up more than 104% in value compared to the same period last year. We are therefore delighted to be able to offer our customers this quality and advantageous alternative from an economic and environmental point of view. "

"Every day, our experts passionately select the best assortment at the best price to offer an unrivaled choice and a personalized consumption experience to our customers. We offer 511 different cartridges (HP, Canon, Epson, Brother and TX compatible cartridges) on the shelf or on order. By working our assortment in depth, we aim to make each purchase a unique act" added Henri Devreux, Marketing Director Cora Benelux. "In this context, the association with RIS and the launch of the Ink Bars were obvious to us."

About RIS

Retail Inkjet Solutions, Inc. (RIS) is the industry leader in retail on-site inkjet cartridge refilling services. The patented RIS InkCenter® kiosk is deployed in more than 500 participating retail locations across the United States, Canada, and Europe - including Auchan, Boulanger, CORA, Costco, E.Leclerc, Système U, Intermarché, Media Markt, Saturn, Schiever and select University Bookstores. RIS provides customers with unmatched printing quality while delivering incredible savings. RIS was founded in 2004 by former HP engineers with a vision to create a better printing solution for customers at a lower price and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, visit www.Go2RIS.com .

About Cora

CORA is a hypermarket chain belonging to the Louis Delhaize group. CORA operates 61 hypermarkets in France, 7 in Belgium, 2 in Luxembourg and 11 in Romania. CORA is the first and only retailer offering the InkCenter® service in Benelux. For more information on Cora, visit www.cora.be.

