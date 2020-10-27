Copper Mountain Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Outstanding Price:Performance Ratio in the VNA Market

"Copper Mountain Technologies' compact and portable VNAs provide the highest value for money and meet clients' performance requirements in demanding production and laboratory settings," said Mariano Kimbara Senior Industry Analyst. "It especially stands out with its recently-launched S5243 VNA offering, an economically-priced, 2-port, 10 megahertz (MHz) to 43.5 gigahertz (GHz) compact VNA. The VNA can measure all four S parameters, including S11, S21, S12, and S22, and offers an easy-to-deploy test instrument. Its superior measurement speed of 15 µs per point and typical dynamic range of 130 decibels (dB) support its application in the entire specified frequency range."

The S5243 VNA's size, form factor, and ease of automation make it the ideal solution for the SMB sector. It further differentiates itself by providing the measurement software that can run without license limitations on multiple PCs, laptops, or tablets, allowing users to connect to the measurement hardware via a USB interface. The S5243 VNA is controlled through the company's S2 software, which incorporates a breadth of advanced features at no additional cost.

In addition to cost efficiencies, Copper Mountain Technologies ensures end-to-end client satisfaction with comprehensive application and automation support directly from CMT engineers. Solution customization options based on modular VNAs give customers the ability to customize the analyzer or extend the frequency range and performance of existing standard VNA models to support specific applications.

"The company's goal is to further extend its frequency range capabilities and develop VNA solutions for untapped market opportunities in the semiconductors, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, medical devices, aerospace & defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and energy sectors," noted Kimbara. "Overall, with its strategic innovation, technical excellence, and high-value offerings, Copper Mountain Technologies is expected to continue being the VNA vendor of choice to SMBs globally."

About Copper Mountain Technologies

Copper Mountain Technologies develops innovative RF test and measurement solutions for engineers all over the world. It is based in Indianapolis with sales offices in Singapore, London, and Miami. The company pioneered metrology-grade USB VNAs in 2011 and continues to push for innovation and change in the industry, offering a broad range of USB vector network analyzers, calibration kits, and accessories for 50 Ohm and 75 Ohm impedance from 9 kHz to 110 GHz. The VNAs use software for Windows® or Linux® operating system on an external computer, PC, or tablet. CMT VNAs are used by engineers in defense, automotive, materials measurement, medical, broadcasting, telecommunications and other industries. All CMT VNAs include application and automation support, and years of our engineering expertise at your disposal. For more information visit www.coppermountaintech.com.

