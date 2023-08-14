Copeland Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Data Protection, Privacy, and Cost Savings for Residential Customers

Global climate technologies company innovates smart devices for consumers to easily and securely control home comfort and help gain energy efficiencies

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan analyzed the smart thermostat industry and based on its findings, recognizes Copeland – a global provider of sustainable climate solutions –with the 2023 North American Company of the Year Award. The company focuses on sustainable innovation, creating meaningful change in the world by helping its customers across residential, commercial, and industrial markets to drive decarbonization and energy efficiency.

Copeland offers smart thermostats under its Sensi brand that solve customers' concerns, enabling them to secure energy savings and protect their data. Its solid focus on respecting users' privacy is an excellent selling point, as its smart thermostats do not require customers to trade their private data for energy savings. Sensi's ENERGY STAR-certified smart thermostats allow professional customers to control all their thermostats in one place for convenience, security, and remote monitoring. The versatile thermostat line works with all major smart home platforms, boosting the Sensi brand's competitive advantage as a unified platform that significantly saves time and costs.

Iqra Azam, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Copeland's strong stance on data privacy, ability to build and evolve its feature-rich products according to customer needs, and a legacy in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions magnify its competitive and innovative edge."

Copeland incorporates high reliability and quality in its products, from developing robust, user-friendly solutions to working closely with customers and partners to continuously identify growth opportunities. With unsurpassed focus on product excellence, consumer-leading design and exemplary business execution, the company is demonstrating its dedication to revolutionizing the industry and its customers' lives. Its extensive in-house testing ensures consistent performance and empowers long-lasting customer relations.

"Copeland, with its Sensi smart thermostats has a long history of pioneering the HVAC industry with unmatched capabilities in engineering, design and innovation. It is well-positioned to drive North America's smart thermostat space into its next growth phase, capturing market share and sustaining its leadership in the coming years," added Dennis Marcell Victor, industry analyst, homes and buildings, Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in customer value and market penetration.

"Our research shows customers have a strong interest in automating parts of their home, but the data also demonstrates many still have concerns about trading convenience for privacy," said Craig Rossman, president of Comfort Control for Copeland. "As an industry leader, our business model for smart thermostats has always been around building features consumers require to easily control their home comfort and reduce energy consumption. It has never been around leveraging our customers' private data for targeted advertising," Rossman added.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Copeland

Copeland, a global provider of sustainable climate solutions, combines category-leading brands in compression, controls, software and monitoring for heating, cooling and refrigeration. With best-in-class engineering and design and the broadest portfolio of modulated solutions, we're not just setting the standard for compressor leadership; we're pioneering its evolution. Combining our technology with our smart energy management solutions, we can regulate, track and optimize conditions to help protect temperature-sensitive goods over land and sea, while delivering comfort in any space. Through energy-efficient products, regulation-ready solutions and expertise, we're revolutionizing the next generation of climate technology for the better. For more information, visit copeland.com.

