COP28 President-Designate and Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, call for the world's most vulnerable to be placed at the heart of climate action

DHAKA, Bangladesh, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COP28 President-Designate, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, met with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, as he continued his discussions with global leaders to focus on delivering for COP28.

The President-Designate and the Prime Minister jointly committed to working constructively in the lead up to COP28 to protect the world's most vulnerable communities. As a former Chair of the V20-CVF countries, a global forum dedicated to support economies systemically vulnerable to climate change, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pledged to work in partnership with the COP28 President-Designate over the coming months.

Prime Minister Hasina commended the COP28 President-Designate for placing food systems at the heart of climate discussions. They also discussed climate finance, including the need for international financial institutions (IFI) and multilateral development banks (MDB) reform to attract more private finance, the importance of ensuring the $100 billion commitment from donor countries is met and the imperative to operationalize the fund for Loss and Damage.

Dr Sultan acknowledged Prime Minister Hasina's leadership on food and agriculture innovation and that Bangladesh had been a role model for climate adaptation.

Prime Minister Hasina said: ''I welcome COP28's focus on lives and livelihoods and putting people at the centre of climate action, in particular the focus on food systems transformation.

I hope that COP28 will make a realistic assessment of the progress made and close the huge gaps that remain in climate finance and technology transfer.'

'As a fellow advocate for the climate vulnerable, I hope that under the strong leadership of Dr Sultan, COP28 will progress operationalizing Loss and Damage Fund in line with COP27 agreement'.'

The COP28 President-Designate called on Bangladesh to continue sharing its innovative climate solutions, such as renewable energy targets and global preparedness, with other vulnerable countries.

Following the meeting, Dr. Al Jaber said, "Bangladesh is very aware of the urgency of the need to address climate change, as it faces from heatwaves to floods. And while Bangladesh contributes only 0.25 per cent of global emissions, the country's goal of 40 per cent clean energy by 2040 shows real leadership."

"I commend the vital work that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has done to advocate for climate vulnerable communities on the international stage and I am delighted to be partnering with the Prime Minister to supercharge climate, social and economic solutions."

Prime Minister Hasina expressed Bangladesh's full support for the COP28 Presidency and confidence in the COP28 President Designate as a convenor of the multilateral climate process.

After the meeting, Dr. Al Jaber co-chaired a roundtable on climate action, where he emphasized the need to keep 1.5 within reach. The roundtable was hosted by AK Abdul Momen, Foreign Minister and Md Shahab Uddin, Minister of the Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

During his visit in Dhaka, Dr Al Jaber also met with Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Bangladesh Special Envoy for Climate Change.

The COP28 President-Designate met students from Dhaka Residential Model College, where he planted a tree, and commended them on their pioneering work to sustainably increase crop production through the use of microorganisms.

Dr. Al Jaber was then welcomed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by Shahrayar Alam, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs where he delivered a special address to an audience of university students from Dhaka University and met with winners of the Zayed Sustainability Prize

Whilst there, he also met with Bangladesh-based COP28 International Climate Youth Delegates, alongside winners of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, including Dipal Barua, the inaugural winner of the prize, Founder and Chairman of Bright Green Energy Foundation (BGEF), SOLshare and LEDARS Bangladesh.

During his remarks, Dr Al Jaber said: If we are going to make transformational progress, we need an unconventional approach that includes all sectors of society to work in solidarity on the solutions we need."

COP28 UAE will take place at Expo City Dubai from November 30-December 12, 2023 . The Conference is expected to convene over 70,000 participants, including heads of state, government officials, international industry leaders, private sector representatives, academics, experts, youth, and non-state actors.

. The Conference is expected to convene over 70,000 participants, including heads of state, government officials, international industry leaders, private sector representatives, academics, experts, youth, and non-state actors. As mandated by the Paris Climate Agreement, COP28 UAE will deliver the first ever Global Stocktake – a comprehensive evaluation of progress against climate goals.

The UAE will lead a process for all parties to agree upon a clear roadmap to accelerate progress through a pragmatic global energy transition and a "leave no one behind" approach to inclusive climate action."

