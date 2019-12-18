Coor Extends IFM Agreement With Saab

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coor has extended its IFM agreement with Saab to 2024. This means that Coor will continue to deliver and develop IFM services for Saab at a majority of the company's sites in Sweden. The deal is worth over SEK 300 M annually.

Defense and security company Saab is a globally leading manufacturer of specialized defense products with manufacture at a number of locations around Sweden.

The agreement means that Coor will continue to develop and secure high-quality and cost-efficient delivery of a range of services, mainly property and cleaning, but also mail management, conference services, waste management as well as project management services and property conversions. The extended IFM agreement implies an increased focus on energy optimization.

"We're obviously delighted about the renewed confidence Saab has shown in us and look forward to continuing to develop our collaboration. The new agreement also further confirms Coor's Nordic market leadership in IFM," commented Mikael Stöhr, President and CEO at Coor.

