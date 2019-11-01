Coor Extends IFM Agreement With Aker Solutions

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coor has delivered integrated facility management services to Aker Solutions since 2015, and the agreement is now being extended to 2025. The agreement is expected to generate sales of some SEK 130 M annually.

Aker Solutions is a global provider of products, systems and services to the oil and gas industry. The extended IFM agreement encompasses cleaning, property services, office services, staff restaurants, security and reception services to ten of Aker Solutions' offices and production facilities in Norway.

"We are delighted that Aker Solutions have renewed their confidence in us. We look forward to developing the collaboration over the coming years. The extended agreement also strengthens our market leadership in IFM, both in Norway and the Nordics as a whole," commented Mikael Stöhr, President and CEO of Coor.

For more information, images etc. please visit www.coor.com or contact:

Mikael Stöhr, President and CEO, Coor

+46-10-559-59-35

mikael.stohr@coor.com

Magdalena Öhrn, Communications Director, Coor

+46-10-559-55-19

magdalena.ohrn@coor.com

Coor is a leading provider of facility management services in the Nordics, focusing on integrated and complex service undertakings (IFM). Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services for development of customers' service activities. Coor creates value by executing, leading, developing and streamlining its customers' service activities, ensuring that they provide optimal support to the core business over time. Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, Aibel, Det Norske Veritas, E.ON, Ericsson, ICA, NCC, Politiet (Danish Police), Saab, Sandvik, SAS, Equinor, Telia Company, Swedish Transport Administration, Vasakronan, Volvo Cars and Volvo Group.

Coor was founded in 1998 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/coor/r/coor-extends-ifm-agreement-with-aker-solutions,c2951177

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8962/2951177/1133854.pdf Press release

SOURCE Coor