Coor completes acquisition of R & K Service

STOCKHOLM, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th of February 2021, Coor announced that it had signed an agreement regarding the acquisition of R & K Service AS in Norway. The acquisition has been completed as of 1 March 2021.

R & K Service delivers cleaning and restaurant services and has 130 employees with annual sales of some SEK 80 M. The acquisition strengthens Coor's offering in cleaning and restaurant services and increases Coor's geographical coverage in the Stavanger region.

As the leading provider of facility management services, Coor aims to create the happiest, healthiest and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. Coor creates value by executing, developing and streamlining our customers' service activities. This enables our customers to do what they do best.

Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, AB Volvo, Aibel, DNV-GL, E.ON, Ericsson, Equinor, ICA, NCC, "Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service", Saab, Sandvik, SAS, Telia Company, Swedish Transport Administration, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Coor was founded in 1998 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com

