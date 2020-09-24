Cooltra the European leader in sustainable mobility takes the fast lane to omnichannel with Openbravo and Adyen

Using Openbravo, Cooltra manages every aspect of the rental process for both long-term and short-term contracts, irrespective of whether they are ordered online or in one of its rental locations. Openbravo's point of sale and central back office solutions handle tasks such as customer and reservations management, vehicle check-out and check-in, invoicing and fleet management.

The adoption of Adyen and the Adyen-certified connector for Openbravo, enables seamless payment experiences for customers and provides greater flexibility and efficiency to Cooltra. Tasks that used to have to be done manually, such as collecting payments for fines and other charges that may arise after the rental contract has been closed, can now be done faster and more easily, thus dramatically reducing collection time as well.

"We needed a scalable solution to support our fast-growing rental business. We chose Openbravo because it provided us with a solid functionality and the capacity to support faster our business-specific needs. This has facilitated the adoption of Adyen, which was also a priority for us," said Timo Buetefisch, Founder and CEO of Cooltra.

"We are delighted that Cooltra has selected Openbravo and it confirms the flexibility our omnichannel platform delivers to a variety of retail businesses. This was the first joint implementation with our strategic partner Adyen to go live and it clearly demonstrates the value that the two companies provide for many types of retailers in accelerating their omnichannel journey," said Marco de Vries, CEO of Openbravo.

"The pace of innovation in payments is accelerating and we make payments as simple as possible for all types of retailers. The Adyen-certified connector for Openbravo accepts the most popular payment methods and can easily be adapted to the specific requirements of any business as we've seen with Cooltra," said Juan José Llorente, Country Manager Spain and Portugal at Adyen.

About Cooltra

Cooltra is a company founded in 2006 in Barcelona with the aim of offering a sustainable mobility service on two wheels to both tourists and residents. In just a few years, the company has undergone significant expansion, going from renting 50 motorcycles in a single shop to having a fleet of over 17,000 motorcycles (56% electric), more than 100 rental points in Europe and a staff of over 400 employees. In addition to short- and long-term rental of scooters and motorcycles, we currently offer services such as renting to companies and fleet management for public administrations. Moreover, the Cooltra Group is the driving force behind eCooltra, the first per minute electric scooter sharing service in Europe, with a presence in 6 cities. For more information, please visit: https://corporate.cooltra.com/en/

About Openbravo

Openbravo offers the cloud-based omnichannel software platform of choice by retail and restaurant chains seeking to accelerate innovation and omnichannel execution. Its flexible technology lets retailers achieve greater agility and innovation, with lower IT costs, for more differentiated and personalized customer experiences across all channels, through key capabilities such as a mobile POS, CRM & Clienteling, an OMS engine, price and discount management, mobile inventory or connectors with market leading solutions. International brands such as Magasins BUT, Rubaiyat, Decathlon, Caroll, Sharaf DG and Toys "R" Us Iberia prefer Openbravo, which today counts over 18,000 back office users and 60,000 point of sale terminals using its solutions.

To learn more visit www.openbravo.com .

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Casper, Bonobos and L'Oreal.

SOURCE Openbravo