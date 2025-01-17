Cooling Fabrics Market worth $4.08 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Cooling Fabrics Market by Type (Natural, Synthetic), Textile Type (Woven, Nonwoven, Knitted), Application (Sports Apparel, Lifestyle, Protective Wearing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", is projected to grow from USD 2.70 billion in 2024 to USD 4.08 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.1%.

The market for cooling fabrics is on the rise as the need for high-performance textiles in many applications, such as sportswear, healthcare, and industrial workwear, becomes necessary. Innovative technologies such as phase-change materials (PCMs) and microencapsulation are advancing. They are paving the way for developing new advanced fabric-efficient technologies, often featuring superior moisture and temperature management, to satisfy rising environmental concerns for more sustainable and eco-friendly cooling fabrics. They also capture the rising interest in health and comfort in hot climates, especially in Asia-Pacific and tropical countries.

By type, the synthetic segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the cooling fabrics market from 2024 to 2030 by value.

The synthetic segment, which would be most accepted across several sectors from 2024 to 2030, is expected to take the largest market for cooling fabrics. Those cooling fabrics are primarily made of synthetic fibers such as polyester, nylon, and spandex, which are lightweight, durable, and have moisture-wicking properties. It provides excellent comfort and breathability and is exceptionally applicable in sportswear, performance, and activewear, where cooling and moisture management are the issues. Furthermore, it can be easily modified for advanced engineered cooling technologies, such as microencapsulation or phase-change materials (PCMs), to enhance the cooling capacity further.

The growth of the synthetic segment would primarily benefit from its affordability and mass production economics, making it available and financially viable for manufacturers and consumers. Along with the increasing demand for cooling solutions in healthcare textiles, industrial workwear, and outdoor apparel, synthetic fabrics would thus continue to be a relevant segment in the domain. The flexibility of these broad market segments, coupled with progressive trends in textile technologies, practically ensures the supremacy of this segment across the cooling fabrics market during the entire forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

By textile type, the woven segment is estimated to account for the second-largest share of the cooling fabrics market by value during the forecast period.

Among textile types, the woven type will likely be the second-most in the cooling fabrics market in the coming years. The excellent durability, strength, and versatility of woven fabrics have made them popular in sportswear, outdoor apparel, and industrial workwear applications. Due to excellent breathability and moisture management properties, they are significant in cooling textiles. Generally, the woven structure allows good air entry into the fabric to keep the body within an environment, enhancing comfort, generally in hot, humid conditions. There is a massive increase in demand for performance-oriented, functional apparel due to the latest advancements in textile technologies that fuel the usage of cooling woven fabrics. The utilization of woven fabrics in different applications, such as temperature management in healthcare and military applications, also encourages the growth of woven fabrics. The primary shift in consumer preference toward high-performance and sustainability textiles will drive the market. Furthermore, the merits cooling fabrics offer as far as comfort and protection against harsh conditions would likely continue to steer the growth of the woven segment.

Woven fabrics have acquired a reputation for strength and durability, making them well-suited for repetitive use and washing. They can be utilized for long-lasting cooling applications in sportswear or outdoor apparel. Woven cooling fabrics also provide a much wider avenue for design weaves through patterns, densities, and textures. These vary in turn, affecting the fabrics' breathability, cooling efficiency, and aesthetic influence; thus, woven cooling fabric provides optimized hydration with the durability and design flexibility that would get to overall market increase.

By application, protective wear is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the cooling fabrics market by value during the forecast period.

It is anticipated that protective wear will emerge through application, the highest growth segment by value in the cooling fabrics market during the projected period. This is chiefly due to the increasing necessity for personal protective equipment (PPE) in the manufacturing, construction, and healthcare industries. As temperatures soar and work in these hot-and-humid conditions, workers in dangerous environments are much willing to discover better cooling solutions to enhance comfort, relieve heat stress, and boost productivity. The introduction of a cooling fabric in protective wear offers significant advantages of moisture-wicking, breathability, and body temperature regulation, which would help ensure workers' comfort and well-being under harsh work conditions.

The growing awareness of heat-related illnesses and calls for safety in the workplace propels the demand for cooling textiles in protective wear. Also, advances in textile technologies, such as phase-change materials (PCMs) and microencapsulation, have increased nursery capabilities with cooling fabrics, making this option viable as protective clothing. With the workers' well-being and comfort continuing to be the focus of industries, protective wearing is likely to witness rapid development in the cooling fabrics market.

By region, Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the fastest-growing segment of the cooling fabrics market from 2024 to 2030.

The Asia-Pacific region will be the fastest-growing segment in the cooling fabrics market in the coming years, from 2024 to 2028. Factors that drive the hot climate typical in this region, such as urbanization and increased demand for cooling solutions, either in consumer or industrial modalities, are among the causes of this growth. Increased heat and humidity dominate several parts of Asia, increasingly making the need for cooling textiles more urgent due to rising temperatures and climate change. The resulting change has spurred greater demand, especially in the sportswear, healthcare, and protective wear sectors. There are also increasing health-related concerns about heat stress and enhanced focus on the comfort level in various sectors, pushing demand further.

The burgeoning middle class in emerging Asian economies, such as China, India, and Southeast Asia, has aided in boosting markets as comfort and performance considerations become key factors in selecting an apparel program. Also, the region's development in terms of exceptional manufacturing capacity, coupled with technological advancement in textiles, promotes the innovation and application of cutting-edge cooling fabrics. It is a guarantee that the region will dominate this growth trajectory for the cooling fabrics market throughout the forecast period.

The major players operating in the cooling fabrics market include Coolcore (US), Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Ahlstrom (Finland), Nilit (Israel), Polartec (US), Texray Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Everest Textile Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Nanotex (US), Burlington (US), Libolon (Taiwan), Columbia Sportswear Company (US) and others.

