Conviva Announces Strategic Partnership with Akamai to Enhance Streaming Video Experiences for End Users

Akamai is among the first in the CDN industry to integrate quality of experience data from end users to create a complete picture of content delivery - from server to network to video players on consumer devices. The solution that Conviva developed using Akamai input expands the real-time intelligence available to Akamai with additional transparency and granularity at an individual server level. Conviva and Akamai plan to further enhance the actionability of this information with automated AI alerting armed with CDN Edge Server IP addresses in order to proactively mitigate failures and performance bottlenecks. This service is enabled by Conviva's newly released unified sensor that simplifies integrations for publishers to onboard Conviva's full product portfolio and launch their streaming services within days.

Akamai is also the newest member of the Conviva Ecosystem Initiative, the world's first permission-based viewer experience visibility program for the streaming media ecosystem. Through the initiative, Conviva securely shares quality of experience measurement via the industry's only purpose-built partner console. When publishers opt-in, partners like Akamai can directly access and act upon experience statistics by region and platform type, as well as metrics such as video start time and latency.



"Partnering with Conviva gives us comprehensive, real-time intelligence about the viewer experience, and secure access to shared publisher customer data that helps us optimize video delivery," said PJ Joseph, SVP of Global Media & Carrier Sales at Akamai. "Joint Akamai and Conviva customers have easier access to visibility into performance across their workflows in order to more efficiently identify and troubleshoot any issues."

Akamai has implemented Conviva in its Broadcast Operations Control Center as well as field service and performance optimization departments to support joint customers. As a result, the groups can leverage a real-time source of customer quality of experience data.



The ecosystem initiative was launched in 2016 and provides ecosystem partners the same critical streaming insights that Conviva publisher customers rely on. This allows the ecosystem to work together to provide the best possible viewer experience. In addition to Akamai, a number of top CDNs participate in the initiative including Level 3, Limelight, Qwilt, StackPath and Verizon Digital Media Services.



"Akamai continually sets the standard for customer service in its industry," said Bill Demas, CEO of Conviva. "Working together we can identify issues sooner to resolve problems for our publisher clients and their streaming audiences."

