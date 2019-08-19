Conveyor Systems Market to Reach US$ 7,169.0 Mn by 2026, Adoption to Increase as Manufacturers Focus on Automating Material Handling Equipment: Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies Covered in the Conveyor Systems Market Research Report are Daifuku Co., Ltd., Continental Conveyor, Bastian Solutions, Inc., Conveyor Systems Ltd, Dematic, Interroll (Schweiz) AG, Dürr AG, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Toyota Industries Corporation, Invata Intralogistics, Taikisha Ltd.

PUNE, India, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Conveyor Systems Market is prophesied to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% through the forecast years, 2019-2026. Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled "Conveyor Systems Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Roller Conveyors, Flat Belt Conveyors, Wheel Conveyors, Vertical Conveyors & Other), By Location (In-floor Conveyors, On-floor Conveyors & Overhead), By Load (Unit Load & Bulk Load), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Supply chain & Logistics, Manufacturing, Mining & Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026" predicts that the market is primarily driven by large demand for conveyor systems across warehousing and manufacturing industries. Conveyor systems play a crucial role in material handling equipment. Analysts in the report found that the global market was worth US$ 5,008.4 Mn in the year 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 7,169.0 Mn by 2026. These systems are used in the effective transportation of items from one place to another, which results in the significant reduction of labor costs.

Conveyor_Systems_Market

As per type, the demand for flat-belt conveyors, vertical conveyors, wheel conveyors, and roller conveyors is increasing. Among these, flat-belt conveyors witness the highest demand, which will increase the Conveyor Systems Market size by 2026.

Browse Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/conveyor-systems-market-101116

Majority of the Revenue to Come from India and China

Among regions, Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the global Conveyor Systems Market. The demand for conveyor systems is increasing in industries such as food and beverage, retail, automotive, and other industries. This will further lead to the new infrastructural growth in the region, which will increase the Conveyor Systems Market growth in Asia Pacific. Among different countries in this region, India and China are the leading growth contributors for conveyors belts. Presence of several global players such as Geely, BYD Automotive, Dongfeng, Ford Motor Co., and, Volkswagen in China is contributing to the growth of the Conveyor Systems Market share. These companies need conveyor belts to facilitate the management of materials, thereby minimizing the time consumption. Enabled by these factors, the market is expected to grow in this region.

The market in Europe was valued at US$ 924.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to witness substantial growth in the forecast years. Several manufacturing companies in this region are adopting automation. This, coupled with, rising penetration of advanced technologies such as RFID, AI, and IoT, is propelling growth in the market.

Emergence of Industry 4.0 and Growing E-commerce Industry to Transform Material Handling Space

"It was Henry Ford who launched the first conveyor belt and bought revolution in the material handling industry. His focus was to optimize efficiency and reduce cost," stated a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. "Now, conveyor belts have become the permanent solution for material handling, massive production, and product distribution across industries," he added. With the growing technological advancements, companies are developing innovative and smart conveyor systems for warehouses, thereby increasing the Conveyor Systems Market demand. The Conveyor Systems Market trends are growing, such as using barcode and RFID technologies in conveyor belts is gaining huge popularity among manufacturers. These technologies help to facilitate dimensioning and in-line scanning of conveyor belts.

Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/conveyor-systems-market-101116

Growing e-commerce industry and the emergence of industry 4.0 are factors contributing to the growth of the market. Several companies are not automating their services to enhance outcomes and reduce labor costs. For instance, Industrial Kinetics developed a vehicle slat conveyor, especially for large vehicle manufacturers. It is a dual stand in-floor conveyor and is specifically designed for companies who convey around 635 tons of materials and 385 tons of vehicles. Another company called Durr developed an ADAMOS platform for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). With the help of digitization, companies can increase their production efficiency and maximize machine utilization. Several companies are entering into mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to offer improved services and expand their share in the market. For instance, Capitalworks announced the acquisition of C&M Conveyor in June 2018. The former company with the help of C&M's automatic material handling systems can strengthen its product portfolio. Such strategies are likely to spur the conveyor systems market revenue in the forecast years.

Some of The Key Companies Profiled in The Report

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Continental Conveyor

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Conveyor Systems Ltd

Dematic

Interroll (Schweiz) AG

Dürr AG

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

Toyota Industries Corporation

Invata Intralogistics

Taikisha Ltd.

Speak to Analyst https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/conveyor-systems-market-101116

Table of Content:

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities



Emerging Trends of Market

Key Insights

Macro and Micro Economic Factors



Key Technological Developments



Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Consolidated SWOT analysis of Key Players

Global Conveyor Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary



Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Type (US$ Mn and Million Units)



Roller Conveyors





Flat Belt Conveyors





Wheel Conveyors





Vertical Conveyors





Other Conveyors



Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Location (US$ Mn)



In-floor Conveyors





On-floor Conveyors





Overhead



Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Load (US$ Mn)



Unit Load





Bulk Load



Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (US$ Mn)



Food & Beverages





Pharmaceuticals





Supply chain & Logistics





Manufacturing





Mining





Other



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography (US$ Mn)



North America





Europe





Asia Pacific





Middle East and Africa

and



Latin America

Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations

Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/conveyor-systems-market-101116



Browse Related Reports:

Cross Roller Bearings Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Single Inner and Split Outer Ring, Split Inner and Single Outer Ring, Others), By Dimension (18 to 50mm, 50 to 150mm, 150 to 250 mm, 250 to 400 mm, 400 to 630 mm, 630 to 800 mm, >800 mm), By Industrial Vertical (Industrial Machinery, Medical Systems, Robotics, Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Industrial Gas Sensors Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, NOx, Others), By Technology (Electrochemical, Semiconductor, Infrared, Others), By End-User Industry (Healthcare, Building Automation & Domestic Appliances, Automotive, Others) And Geography Forecast till 2026

Industrial Racking Systems Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Cantilever Racking System, Drive-in/Drive-thru Pallet Racking System, Selective Pallet Racking System, Push Back Pallet Racking System), By Industry Verticals (Retail, Manufacturing, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Telescopic Handlers Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Types (Compact Telescopic Handlers, High lift Telescopic Handlers, High load Telescopic Handlers), By Technology (Hybrid, Electric, Combustion), By Lift Height (Less than 5 meters, 5-15 meters, More than 15 meters), By Lift Capacity (Less than 3 tons, 3-10 tons, More than 10 tons), By End-User Industry (Construction, Forestry, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/962176/Fortune_Business_Insights_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/962164/Conveyor_Systems_Market.jpg

SOURCE Fortune Business Insights