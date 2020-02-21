Conveyance of Citycon Oyj's Own Shares for Payment of Rewards Earned Under Incentive Programme

HELSINKI, Finland, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj has on 21 February 2020 conveyed 3,337 own shares held by the company in a directed share issue without consideration to 16 persons for payment of rewards earned under the Performance Share Plan 2015 in accordance with the terms and conditions of said plan.



On 12 July 2017, Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors decided on the repurchase and conveyance of an aggregate maximum number of 500,000 of its own shares in several separate transactions during 2017-2020 to implement payments of rewards earned under the company's Performance Share Plan 2015 and Restricted Share Plan 2015.



The conveyance of shares is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 13 March 2019. The shares were conveyed and registered in the recipient's book-entry accounts on 21 February 2020, after which they entitle their holder to dividend and other shareholder rights.



Further details concerning the company's Performance Share Plan 2015 are available in the company's remuneration statements.



The company does not hold any of its own shares after the conveyance.



Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total almost EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.



Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.



Further information:

Valtteri Piri

IR and Legal Specialist

+358 50 570 10 22

valtteri.piri@citycon.com

