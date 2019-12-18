Conveyance of Caverion Corporation's own Shares Through a Directed Share Issue Related to the Matching Share Plan

- Caverion Corporation Stock Exchange Release 18 December 2019 at 9.30 a.m. EET

HELSINKI, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Caverion Corporation has decided on a directed share issue without consideration for the payment of the reward from Caverion's Matching Share Plan 2018-2022.

In the directed share issue without consideration, 97,929 Caverion Corporation shares held by the company will on 18 December 2019 be conveyed to key employees included in the Matching Share Plan 2018-2022. The shares will be delivered as a reward from the matching period 1 March 2018 - 28 February 2019. The launch of the plan and its main terms and conditions have been published in a stock exchange release on 7 February 2018.

The conveyance of shares through the directed share issue without consideration is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 25 March 2019.

Prior to the directed share issue, Caverion holds a total of 2,947,289 treasury shares, of which 2,849,360 treasury shares remain with the company after the directed share issue.

