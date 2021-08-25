Conveyance of Caverion Corporation's own shares through a directed share issue related to Matching Share Plan

HELSINKI, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Caverion Corporation has decided on a directed share issue without consideration for the payment of the reward instalments from Caverion's Matching Share Plan 2018–2022.

In the directed share issue without consideration, 168,650 Caverion Corporation shares held by the company have on 25 August 2021 been conveyed to key employees included in the Matching Share Plan 2018—2022. The shares will be delivered as a reward from the matching period 1 March 2018—28 February 2021. The launch of the plan and its main terms have been published in the stock exchange release on 7 February 2018.

The conveyance of shares through the directed share issue without consideration is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 24 March 2021.

After the conveyance, a total of 2,455,490 shares are held by the company.

