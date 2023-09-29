Conversion of shares in AB Electrolux

Electrolux Group

29 Sep, 2023

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to AB Electrolux articles of association, owners of Series A shares are entitled to request that such shares are converted to Series B shares. Conversion reduces the total number of votes in the company.

During September 2023, 364 Series A shares were at the request of shareholders converted to Series B shares, following which the total number of votes amounts to 35,680,362.9.

The total number of registered shares in the company amounts to 283,077,393 shares, of which 8,191,804 are Series A shares and 274,885,589 are Series B shares.

This disclosure contains information that Electrolux Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 29-09-2023 16:00 CET.

