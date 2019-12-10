Conversa Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Clinically Intelligent Connectivity Platform that Improves Care, Enhances Patient and Provider Experience

Conversa has built a game-changing, real-time, "patient signals" model

SANTA CLARA, California, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American patient care management market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Conversa Health with the 2019 North American Visionary Innovation Leadership Award. Conversa's Conversational AI platform enables healthcare organizations to virtually monitor, manage and engage patient populations at scale more efficiently than ever before.

Conversa's solution is improving clinical outcomes and reducing costs, enhancing the patient experience, and improving patient population outcomes. Its technology provides personalized, automated, digital conversations, which allows providers to maintain awareness of the patient's daily health without the need for constant management.

"With its scalable virtual health platform and library of over 1,000 "clinically-intelligent" conversations, Conversa delivers patient profile driven "chats" that ensure the correct conversation is happening with the right patient, for the right situation at any time," said Victor Camlek Principal Digital Health Transformation Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Remote patients can have a meaningful virtual dialog with the healthcare organization at any time. The personalized, automated chats are meeting the patients where they are in a technology format that is highly relevant to what consumers want. It's simple, effective and easy to use."

Conversa has achieved impressive results with several leading health systems such as University Hospitals, Atrium Health, and Northwell Health, New York State's largest healthcare provider and private employer. Northwell Health Chats, powered by Conversa, has dramatically improved the coordination of care delivery. The platform provides a new way to automate the collection of patient-generated health data (PGHD) and uniquely deliver insightful "patient signals" back to its users. As a result, care teams are thoroughly aware of their patients' health status and are more efficient in their care coordination. The success of its clients is an indication that Conversa is enhancing the patient and provider experience while helping decrease costs associated with healthcare delivery.

"Conversa's proven success in patient care management allows healthcare organizations like Northwell to manage key patient populations, automate outreach and monitoring at scale, optimize pre- and post-surgical care, and achieve efficient care coordination," noted Camlek. "Its sophisticated technology has a wide range of uses including chronic condition management, perioperative care, medication and treatment adherence, digital front door initiatives, and lifestyle health coaching. Conversa adds an important dimension to remote patient monitoring. Its ease for enterprise scale and customer-centricity helps set itself ahead in the market -- this visionary leadership award is well deserved."

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award from Frost & Sullivan, one of the leading global research firms," said Murray Brozinsky, Conversa's President and Chief Strategy Officer. "As their new report states 'Conversa Health is moving the healthcare industry closer to the successful realization of an end-to-end digital health experience'. We're seeing significant adoption of our platform as healthcare organizations increasingly realize the imperative to invest in transformation and innovation. Our clients and partners are reaping enormous value from our purpose-built solution and our laser-focus on continuous patient care management and real-time population health."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. It recognizes the superiority of the product as well as the overall customer base, ownership and service experience offered, which has resulted in the recipient company seeing above-market growth and greater share of wallet. The award lauds the growth, diversification and sustainability strategies of the company.

Last year, Conversa received the industry's top Patient Engagement Solutions Award for effectively filling the gaps in traditional care. Conversa works with leading healthcare stakeholders including providers, payers, pharmaceutical industry leaders, electronic health record (EHR) companies, and telemedicine providers. The success of its clients using the Conversa technology is an indication that Conversa is enhancing the patient and provider experience while helping decrease costs associated with healthcare delivery.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive research to identify best practices in the industry.

