LONDON, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Contura Orthopedics is pleased to announce the launch of Contura Orthopedics (Canada) Ltd., marking a major milestone in the company's global expansion. This follows Health Canada's approval of Arthrosamid® in 2024, bringing the availability of this novel hydrogel injection to patients with knee pain caused by osteoarthritis (OA) in North America.

Addressing the Growing Burden of Osteoarthritis

Contura Orthopedics Expands to Canada, Bringing Arthrosamid® to North America

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis, affecting millions worldwide and imposing a significant burden on healthcare systems. In Canada, approximately 4 million people[1] suffer from OA, with knee osteoarthritis being a leading cause of pain, mobility issues and reduced quality of life. As the population ages and obesity rates rise, the prevalence of OA continues to grow, increasing the demand for effective, long-term solutions for pain management.

Despite the widespread impact of knee osteoarthritis, pain management options remain limited. Many patients rely on painkillers or corticosteroid injections, which offer only temporary relief, while others face the prospect of invasive knee replacement surgery. Innovation in OA management is crucial to bridging this gap and providing patients with better solutions that improve mobility and long-term joint function.

Introducing a Novel, Long-Lasting[2-3] OA Hydrogel

Arthrosamid® (2.5% iPAAG) is a unique permanent injectable hydrogel[4] designed to provide long-lasting[2-3] pain relief for knee osteoarthritis sufferers. Unlike traditional OA injections, Arthrosamid® integrates into the synovial tissue of the knee,[4] helping to reduce pain with a single-dose, without surgery. Clinical studies have demonstrated sustained pain relief and improved function out to 4 years,3 offering patients an innovative new option in OA care.

A Strategic Expansion and Strong Leadership

To lead our efforts in Canada, we are pleased to welcome Peter Tomashewski as our Canadian Commercial Leader. Peter brings a wealth of experience in the medical device and pharmaceutical industries, with a proven track record of successfully bringing novel therapies to market. His leadership will be instrumental in ensuring that Canadian patients and healthcare professionals have access to Arthrosamid®.

Rakesh Tailor, CEO of the Contura Group, commented: "The expansion into Canada is a significant step for Contura as we work to make Arthrosamid® available to patients worldwide.

"Osteoarthritis is a growing public health challenge, and new, innovative non-surgical solutions are critical to improving patient outcomes. With Health Canada's approval, we are excited to introduce Arthrosamid® to the Canadian market and help those suffering from knee osteoarthritis find lasting pain relief."

Peter Tomashewski, Canadian Commercial Leader, added: "I am thrilled to join Contura at such a pivotal time. Arthrosamid® represents a major advancement for Canadians suffering from knee pain caused by osteoarthritis. I look forward to collaborating with the healthcare community to expand access to this groundbreaking, long-lasting pain relief option in Canada."

Contura Orthopedics remains dedicated to advancing patient care by delivering innovative and clinically proven solutions to the global orthopedic community.

For more information, please visit www.arthrosamid.com

References

Notes to editors:

