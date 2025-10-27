Controlled-release Fertilizers Market worth $3.41 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, The controlled-release fertilizers market is projected to reach USD 3.41 billion by 2030 from USD 2.54 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2025 to 2030.

The controlled-release fertilizers (CRFs) market is being driven by several key factors, including the rising demand for higher crop yields and improved nutrient use efficiency. Farmers are increasingly adopting CRFs to ensure a steady nutrient supply, reduce the frequency of applications, and optimize plant growth. Environmental concerns, such as soil degradation, water contamination, and greenhouse gas emissions from conventional fertilizers, are also encouraging the shift toward controlled-release solutions that minimize nutrient losses and promote sustainable agriculture. Technological advancements, including polymer-coated and biodegradable formulations, have enhanced the effectiveness and versatility of CRFs across various crops and climatic conditions. Supportive government policies, growing awareness of long-term cost savings, and increasing adoption of precision agriculture solutions further boost market growth. Top of FormBottom of Form

Browse in-depth TOC on " Controlled-release Fertilizers Market "

250 – Tables

80 – Figures

310 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=136099624

By type, the nitrogen stabilizers segment holds a significant share in the global controlled-release fertilizers market

Nitrogen stabilizers hold a significant share in the controlled-release fertilizers market due to their critical role in improving nutrient efficiency and reducing environmental losses. These stabilizers, which include urease and nitrification inhibitors, slow down the conversion of nitrogen in the soil, allowing crops to absorb nutrients more effectively over an extended period. By minimizing nitrogen volatilization and leaching, stabilizers help maintain soil fertility, enhance crop yields, and lower the frequency of fertilizer applications, which is particularly valuable for large-scale and high-value crops. The growing emphasis on sustainable farming practices and regulatory pressures to reduce nitrogen runoff further drive the adoption of nitrogen-stabilized CRFs. Leading players in the market, including ICL, Nutrien, SQM, and Yara, are integrating nitrogen stabilizers into their CRF offerings to meet the dual objectives of productivity and environmental stewardship. As awareness of these benefits spreads among farmers, nitrogen-stabilized fertilizers continue to capture a substantial portion of the CRF market.

By function, time-release systems hold the largest share in the controlled-release fertilizers market

Time-release systems hold the largest share in the function segment of the controlled-release fertilizers market, driven by their ability to provide a consistent and efficient supply of nutrients over extended periods. These systems, which include polymer-coated and matrix-based formulations, are designed to synchronize nutrient release with crop uptake, minimizing losses due to leaching, volatilization, or runoff. Their widespread adoption across various crops, including cereals, vegetables, fruits, and high-value plantations, underscores their versatility and effectiveness in enhancing yield and quality. Farmers are increasingly preferring time-release fertilizers due to their convenience, reduced application frequency, and long-term cost benefits, particularly in large-acreage farming operations. Additionally, rising environmental awareness and regulatory support for sustainable nutrient management practices have further accelerated the adoption of time-release CRFs. Combined with ongoing innovations in biodegradable coatings and multi-nutrient formulations, time-release systems continue to dominate the functional segment, reinforcing their pivotal role in modern agriculture.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=136099624

By region, North America holds the largest share of the controlled-release fertilizers market

North America holds the largest share in the controlled-release fertilizers market, supported by its highly developed agricultural infrastructure, extensive farmland, and adoption of advanced crop management practices. Farmers in the region increasingly prioritize sustainable nutrient management to enhance yields while minimizing environmental impact, making CRFs a preferred solution for row crops, horticulture, and high-value plantations. The presence of key global players, including ICL, Nutrien, Yara, and SQM, with established manufacturing and distribution networks, further strengthens the market in North America. Technological innovations, including polymer-coated, multi-nutrient, and biodegradable CRFs, address the diverse crop and soil requirements prevalent in the region. Additionally, government policies promoting sustainable agriculture and precision farming practices encourage the adoption of controlled-release fertilizers, ensuring efficient nutrient use and long-term soil health. Rising awareness of cost savings from reduced application frequency and improved nutrient efficiency is also driving market penetration.

The dominance of North America in the CRFs market is reinforced by strong R&D capabilities and the adoption of precision agriculture technologies, which enable data-driven nutrient management and optimize fertilizer application. Large-scale farming operations benefit from the convenience and efficiency of CRFs, reducing labor and operational costs while supporting consistent crop growth. Strategic initiatives by leading companies, such as facility expansions, product launches, and partnerships with regional distributors, further consolidate the market position.

The report profiles key players such as Yara (Norway), Nutrien Ltd. (Canada), Mosaic (US), ICL (Israel), Nufarm (Australia), Kingenta (China), ScottsMiracle-Gro (US), Koch Industries (US), Helena Chemicals (US), SQM (Chile), Haifa Negev Technologies Ltd. (Israel), JCAM AGRI Co., Ltd. (Japan), COMPO EXPERT (Germany), The Andersons Inc. (US), and Van Iperen International (Netherlands).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=136099624

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Agriculture Industry Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Fertilizers Market by Type (Chemical Fertilizers and Biofertilizers), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables), Mode of Application (Soil, Foliar, Fertigation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Agricultural Biologicals Market by Type (Biocontrol, Biostimulants, Biofertilizers), Source (Microbials, Semiochemicals, Natural Products), Formulation, Mode of Application (Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment) - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets Inc.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/controlled-release-fertilizers-markek.asp

Visit Our Website:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/controlled-release-fertilizers.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg