Control Valve Market Size to Reach $11.85 Billion by 2025 Based on High Demand From Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage Industries | Million Insights

FELTON, California, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global control valves market is projected to reach USD 11.85 billion by 2025, according to Million Insights. Rising adoption of industrial automation in various industries such as oil and gas, water and wastewater, chemicals, and others is expected to fuel the market growth. In addition, the rising demand for control valves from the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries is projected to further drive the market growth during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.

The control valve is gaining traction among end use industries, as it helps to control pressure and temperature throughout the upstream, midstream, and downstream activities. Hence, increasing oil and gas exploration processes are fueling the demand for control valves.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "Control Valves Market" Report 2025.

The control valves enable wide range of advantages in the latest sophisticated fluid management systems. In the pharma industry. The demand for control valve in fluid handling management has increased to produce safe and hygienic products These valves are also used in the food and beverage industry to maintain the speed of the manufacturing process and maintain the hygiene of packaged food. Control valves play an indispensable role in the food and beverage industry, as these valves reduce the risk of cross-contamination, leakage, and helps to boost food safety.

In 2017, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of the global control valve market due to rising in the application of control valves in water & wastewater industries. Further, there is a growing demand for the component from the power and energy sector in the regions resulting in a large market share. Several industries in this region are investing in automation, which is expected to propel the demand for control valves. Moreover, the expansion of shale gas and oil sands in North America, increasing exploration activities in the oil and gas industry in Middle East & Africa is expected to accelerate the demand for this market over the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

On the basis of components, the actuators held the largest market share, in 2017 and expected to retain its position over the forecast period, from 2018 to 2025. This growth is attributed to significant cost of actuator as compare to valve body.

1" to 6" size of control valve dominated the global market, in 2017 due to increasing demand from various end use industries such as chemical, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage and others.

Asia Pacific held the largest share, in 2017 in terms of revenue.

held the largest share, in 2017 in terms of revenue. The major players include in the control valve market are AVK Holding A/S; IMI plc; Schlumberger Limited, Emerson Electric Co., and Flowserve Corporation.

Browse 264 page research report with TOC on "Global Control Valve Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-control-valve-market

Million Insights has segmented the control valves market on the basis of component, size, product, end-use, and region:

Control Valves Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Valve body



Actuators



Others

Control Valves Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Less than 1"



Between 1" to 6"



Between 6" to 25"



Between 25" to 50"



More than 50"

Control Valves Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Linear



Gate





Diaphragm





Others



Rotary



Ball





Butterfly





Plu

Control Valves End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Oil & Gas



Chemical



Energy & Power



Water & Wastewater



Food & Beverage



Pharmaceutical



Others (manufacturing, electronics, marine, pulp & paper, and textiles

Control Valve Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





South Korea





Singapore





Australia



South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.)

(U.A.E.)



South Africa

Browse latest market research reports available with Million Insights:

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: 1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Million Insights