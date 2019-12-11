Contrast Media/Contrast Agent Market Worth $6.0 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Contrast Media/Contrast Agent Market by Type (Iodinated, Gadolinium, Barium and Microbubble), Procedure (X-Ray/CT, MRI and Ultrasound), Application (Radiology, Interventional Radiology and Interventional Cardiology), Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Contrast Media/Contrast Agents Market is expected to reach USD 6.0 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 5.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.8%

The key factors driving the growth of this market are increasing approvals for contrast agents and rising volume of CT & MRI examinations globally.

By type, the iodinated contrast media segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2019

Based on type, the contrast media market is segmented into iodinated contrast media, gadolinium-based contrast media, barium-based contrast media and microbubble contrast media. In 2019, the iodinated contrast media segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the contrast media industry. The large share of this segment can be attributed due to its high usage in CT examinations coupled with the fact that it can be used in almost all body parts.

By modality, the X-Ray/CT segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2019



Based on modality, the Contrast Agent Market is segmented into X-Ray/CT, MRI, and ultrasound procedures. In 2019, X-Ray/CT procedures segment is expected to command the largest share of the global contrast media market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of CT examinations across the globe, coupled with advancements in CT imaging technologies.

North America to dominate the market in 2019



North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) are the regions considered for geographic analysis of the global contrast media market study. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global contrast media industry. The large share of North America is attributed to the increasing number of diagnostic imaging units and examinations, growing aging population & rising prevalence of chronic conditions in the US, significant focus & government investments in the field of medical imaging, and increasing research activities in Canada.





The prominent players in the global contrast media market include GE Healthcare (US), Bracco Imaging (Italy), Bayer (Germany), and Guerbet (France) are the major players operating in the market. Other prominent players in the market are Lantheus (US), Daiichi Sankyo (Japan), Unijules (India), J.B. Chemicals (India), Sanochemia (Austria), Taejoon Pharm (South Korea), Jodas (India), and Magnus Health (India).





