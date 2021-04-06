ContractPodAi Expands Beyond CLM with Launch of One Legal Platform

The ContractPodAi Cloud platform presents an ecosystem of AI-based applications to support the full spectrum of legal teams' everyday needs

LONDON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ContractPodAi® , the award-winning provider of AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) solutions , today announced the launch of ContractPodAi Cloud, a new legal platform that streamlines and simplifies all in-house legal processes. Building on the strength of ContractPodAi's end-to-end CLM solution, this no code platform allows teams to manage any legal scenario, process, or document using the platform's pre-built and configurable applications such as claims, RFP review, and IP portfolio management.

In addition, the platform offers simple, guided forms and templates to create a legal application from scratch in minutes – a fast, easy, and intuitive way to scale highly tailored solutions to in-house teams' everyday legal needs. Across both pre-built applications and configurable applications, the platform leverages an embedded toolkit of AI functionality like document review, cognitive search, and advanced analytics solutionized for each use case. Pre-built applications contain tailored AI data models tuned to the objective of each module.

"We are pleased to launch ContractPodAi Cloud, a truly revolutionary unified legal platform," said Sarvarth Misra, CEO of ContractPodAi. "ContractPodAi Cloud is crafted according to the most advanced principles of modern legal design thinking. It puts the needs of corporate counsel at the center of the technology experience."

With this release, ContractPodAi further helps in-house counsel address any legal task they need to deliver, from buy- and sell-side contracting, to compliance requirements, to corporate governance. ContractPodAi's versatile platform offering and no-risk digital transformation delivery model maximize a legal team's technology investment. Additionally, ContractPodAi's expert training and support teams can engineer applications to any company's workflows and playbook. As a strategic partner for clients, ContractPodAi is cementing its commitment to scalable customer impact with this platform release.

Visibility, command, and control over all legal issues a company faces, from the leader in end-to-end CLM. Click here to view the ContractPodAi Cloud Brochure.

Learn more about how ContractPodAi empowers legal teams around the world at ContractPodAi.com .

About ContractPodAi®/ About ContractPodAi Cloud®

ContractPodAi Cloud is the one legal platform that streamlines and simplifies all your in-house legal processes, from the simplest to the most complex. Well-established as the leader in end-to-end contract lifecycle management, ContractPodAi harnesses the unrivalled Ai power of IBM Watson and Microsoft Azure for leading corporations around the world. Now, the platform's robust, intuitive, and easy-to-use capabilities have been extended to handle the entire, end-to-end legal lifecycle – any use-case, any document type, any scenario.

ContractPodAi Cloud amplifies your business's readiness through our partnerships with complementary technology providers including IBM, Microsoft, DocuSign and Salesforce. ContractPodAi® is headquartered in London and has global offices in San Francisco, New York, Glasgow, Chicago, Sydney, Mumbai and Toronto. More information is available at ContractPodAi.com .

