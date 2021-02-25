ContractPodAi and Pinsent Masons Partner in Re-Seller Deal Bringing Artificial Intelligence-Powered Contract Management to Even More Clients in Global Markets

Pinsent Masons further strengthens its services and technology offerings for clients

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ContractPodAi® , the award-winning provider of AI-powered contract lifecycle management solutions , today announced that it is partnering with Pinsent Masons, a leading multinational law firm, to introduce Pinsent Masons' clients to its advanced technology solution. The solution allows corporate legal teams to work smarter, faster – and with far greater impact – during the contracting process.

Pinsent Masons is partnering with ContractPodAi to bring its clients a robust and graphically intuitive contract management system that streamlines document automation processes. Now, Pinsent Masons will be able to provide even more strategic value to its client base.

ContractPodAi is one of the world's most robust contract lifecycle management (CLM) solutions giving corporate legal counsels a platform that provides end-to-end contract management. This includes a smart contract repository as the system of record, contract automation, document e-signatures, seamless workflows, third party contract review, negotiating and collaboration tools, and AI-based analytics.

"As part of our firm's strategy, we deploy technologies and solutions which work for our clients and address their team's challenges," said Mike McGlinchey, Head of Client Consulting, Pinsent Masons. "With ContractPodAi, we can deliver greater value to our clients by helping them to focus on strategic initiatives by implementing a CLM solution that replaces mundane tasks."

"We are pleased to partner with Pinsent Masons, an award-winning multinational law firm with a modern approach," said Sarvarth Misra, co-founder and CEO, ContractPodAi. "Together, we look forward to adding value for their clients around the world by introducing them to true end-to-end contract management functionality."

About ContractPod Technologies (ContractPodAi®)

A pioneer in the legal transformation space, ContractPodAi® is now one of the world's fastest growing legal tech companies. Customers include some of the world's largest and highly regarded corporations. ContractPodAi® is an award-winning easy to use, intuitive end-to-end contract lifecycle management solution aimed at corporate legal departments. It enables users to assemble, automate, approve, digitally sign and manage all their contracts and documents from one place.

Our platform is built in partnership with some of the most trusted technologies in the industry including IBM Watson AI, Microsoft Azure, DocuSign and Salesforce. ContractPodAi® is headquartered in London and has global offices in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Glasgow, Sydney, Mumbai and Toronto. More information is available at ContractPodAi.com .

About Pinsent Masons

Pinsent Masons is a global 100 law firm, specialising particularly in the energy, infrastructure, financial services, real estate and technology science industries. The firm employs over 3000 people worldwide, including around 1500 lawyers and more than 400 partners. The firm's international footprint encompasses seven offices across Asia Pacific, two offices in the Middle East, six offices in continental Europe and one in Africa. The firm also has comprehensive coverage across each of the UK's three legal jurisdictions.

Pinsent Masons LLP is a limited liability partnership registered in England & Wales (registered number: OC333653) authorised and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority, and by the appropriate regulatory body in the other jurisdictions in which it operates. The word 'partner', used in relation to the LLP, refers to a member of the LLP or an employee or consultant of the LLP or any affiliated firm who is a lawyer with equivalent standing and qualifications. A list of the members of the LLP, and of those non-members who are designated as partners, is displayed at the LLP's registered office: 30 Crown Place, London EC2A 4ES, United Kingdom .

Pinsent Masons office network extends across the major international business centres of London , Dublin , Munich , Frankfurt , Düsseldorf, Madrid , Paris , Amsterdam , Doha , Dubai , Beijing , Shanghai , Hong Kong , Singapore , Johannesburg , Sydney Melbourne and Perth - and the key commercial centres in the UK.

