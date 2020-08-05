Contis enters RBS Capability and Innovation Fund bid seeking £35 million for disruptive SME growth strategy

Unlike most applicants who will deploy funds through a single brand, Contis is taking a completely different approach. The funding will be used to drive fintech innovation in the UK by developing an off the shelf, B2B electronic and card payment technology platform for SMEs. With Contis' powerful tech stack and regulated status, this will empower hundreds of fintechs to support the SME market with groundbreaking technologies, payments and lending capabilities. Contis today services over 800,000 consumer accounts, 14,500 business accounts and processes £4bn in transactions per year, demonstrating a proven track record.

UK businesses are facing a challenging economic environment with the impacts of COVID-19 and Brexit. As large corporations and entire sectors are affected, SMEs will play a vital role in the recovery. Contis' approach is completely disruptive, offering three channels to maximise support for SMEs and sole traders, through three unique brands, all powered by APIs from Contis' modular and configurable engine.

1. Canvas for Business

Contis is a super-vendor in the world of fintech, offering payments through proven banking rails and card scheme capabilities including issuing pre-paid, debit and virtual cards. They're linked to digital delivery like Apple Pay and Google Pay, and a trusted tech stack that boasts 99.99% uptime.

With funding from the Capability and Innovation Fund (CIF), Contis' technology and regulated services will be made available to the whole fintech community, enabling them to provide dedicated SME accounts with the latest leading-edge capabilities delivered via Contis' wholly owned, secure, cloud-based technology and apps. Contis' solution has a firm eye on the need for SMEs to compete internationally, particularly after Brexit, and offers FX integration as standard.

Canvas for Business will increase competition by providing fintechs serving the SME market with technology that outstrips the big banks. Contis will also provide credit referencing capabilities and empower fintechs to lend to their SME client base through Contis' own credit licence. Without the constraints of legacy systems, it will enable simple connectivity to accounting and payments solutions, as well as to unlimited future innovations.

2. Engage for Business

Over 150 Credit Unions currently use Contis' Engage service and technology, and hold an estimated £400 million in undeployed cash reserves. Developed with CIF funding, Engage for Business will enable Credit Unions to launch business accounts and payments products for the first time, and allow excess funds to be redeployed in the SME sector through business support loans. This will revolutionise access to funding for sole traders and small businesses.

3. Freedom for Business

With CIF funding, Contis will also offer large scale SMEs a direct-to-market solution where Contis holds the relationship and provides a bespoke offer to meet the business' exact needs.

Contis' application to the Capability and Innovation Fund is focused on creating the widest possible impact for UK SMEs by fulfilling their accounts and payments needs and driving innovation in SME financial services.

Through the grant, Contis will empower over 200 fintechs and Credit Unions to provide credit, simplify payments integration into everyday business needs, offer digital credit referencing, provide budgeting tools to SMEs, enable automated payments, give predictive insight on cash flow, provide rewards to SMEs on spending, and much more.

Peter Cox, Founder and Executive Chairman of Contis said:

"Our mission is to democratise payments and financial services for all SMEs, so they're spoilt for choice with innovative and affordable solutions that meet their exact needs. Our approach, based upon proven technologies, will broaden and disrupt the services available to SMEs far beyond the capabilities of existing providers such as the big banks.

"By driving competition and innovation, while improving the availability of funding, our approach will increase the services on offer to SMEs and make them more affordable, therefore becoming easier for every entrepreneurial person with vision to run their own businesses."

About Contis

Contis is transforming payments, issuing and processing. We help corporates, banks, fintechs and insurers unleash their true potential. Founded in 2008 by Peter Cox, Contis provides award winning, cloud-based, real-time payment solutions. We enable our clients to deliver next-generation accounts, cards and apps to their customers. One of the FT1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies in 2018, 2019 and 2020. We have offices in the UK, Lithuania and India. Contis benefits from a full licence suite, including FCA and Bank of Lithuania eMoney Licences which cover the EEA. Contis is a Principal Visa member with sponsorship capability.

