Continuously rising volume of enterprise data is expected to proliferate the Data Monetization Market | UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Data Monetization Market was valued at more than USD 2.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 21% from 2021-2027. The analysis has been segmented into Component (Software and Service); Data Type (Customer Data, Financial Data, and Others); Deployment (Cloud and On-premises); Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs); Industry (Banking and Financial Services, Information and Communication Technology, Education, Healthcare, Retail and E-Commerce, and Others); Region/Country.

The Data Monetization market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Data Monetization market. The Data Monetization market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Data Monetization market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

The data monetization market is expected to register a CAGR of around 21% over the period of 2021-2027. This is mainly due to the continuously rising volume of enterprise data along with rapid advancements in big data as well as big data analytics. Moreover, the growing internet penetration rate accompanied by surging cloud computing will positively stimulate the industry landscape. Data monetization is the process of using data to increase overall revenue. Some of the best performing and fast-growing companies are embracing data monetization and making it an important part of their strategy. Companies such as Amazon, Facebook, and Google are cashing data and using it to drive the growth of trillion-dollar businesses. Inspired by their success, enterprises in all industries are scrutinizing their data to discover opportunities to create value.

The global Data Monetization market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Among organization size, the large enterprises catered to a significant share of the market in 2020. This is due to the adoption of new and emerging technologies by large enterprises and their interest to invest in new technologies to efficiently run their businesses. It is important for enterprises to adopt data monetization to handle customer demands and manage supply chains while maintaining their business efficiency to compete in a highly competitive market.

Data Monetization Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

The APAC is expected to witness a robust CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the rising adoption of advanced technologies, such as IoT and cloud computing. Some other factors contributing to the growth of the APAC data monetization market are increasing customer data due to rapidly increasing internet penetration rate, rising number of small, medium, and large enterprises, and growing adoption of advanced analytics and visualization in businesses.

The major players targeting the market include

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

QlikTech International AB

TIBCO Software Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Sisense Inc.

Salesforce Inc.

Accenture PLC

Virtusa Corp.

Infosys Limited.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Data Monetization market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Data Monetization market?

Which factors are influencing the Data Monetization market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Data Monetization market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the Data Monetization market?

What are the demanding global regions of the Data Monetization market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

Data Monetization Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2027 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 21% Market size 2020 USD 2.8 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region APAC to Dominate the Global Data Monetization Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, and South Korea Companies profiled SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, QlikTech International AB, TIBCO Software Inc., Oracle Corporation, Sisense Inc., Salesforce Inc., Accenture PLC, Virtusa Corp., and Infosys Limited. Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Component; By Data Type; By Deployment; By Organization size; By Industry; By Region/Country

SOURCE UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.