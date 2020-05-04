Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market to Reach $8.84 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 22.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Benefits of CGMS over POC glucometers, increase in incidence of diabetes cases, and high-end technological advancements drive the growth of the global continuous glucose monitoring systems market

PORTLAND, Oregon, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market by Components (Sensors, Transmitters & Receivers, and Integrated Insulin Pumps), Demographics (Child Population (<=14years), and Adult Population (>14years), and End User (Clinics and Diagnostics Centers, ICUs, and Home Healthcare): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global continuous glucose monitoring systems industry was estimated at $1.77 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $8.84 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 22.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Determinants of the market-

Benefits of CGMS over POC glucometers, increase in incidence of diabetes cases, and high-end technological advancements drive the growth of the global continuous glucose monitoring systems market. On the other hand, adverse effects of the system and several stringent regulatory issues impede the growth to some extent. However, high adoption rate of CGMS in home healthcare & ICUs and rise in product awareness are expected to create multiple opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1795

COVID 19 scenario-

Rise in demand from healthcare workers for safer ways to monitor hospitalized diabetes patients with COVID-19, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has encouraged manufactures to supply continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for use in the hospital setting during the pandemic.

This way, the frontline healthcare workers in hospitals would be able to monitor diabetic patients remotely.

When it would minimize exposure to the COVID-19 virus, it would also play an important role in preserving the use of PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment).

The sensors segment to dominate by 2027-

Based on component, the sensors segment accounted for around two-thirds of the global continuous glucose monitoring systems market revenue in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 22.6% throughout the forecast period, owing to recurring sales of CGMS, its short scrap life, and bulk purchases.

The adult population segment to maintain the dominant share-

Based on demographics, the adult population (>14years) segment contributed to nearly 99% of the global continuous glucose monitoring systems market share in 2019, and is anticipated to maintain the lion's share during the study period. This is due to the fact that CGMS is considered as a perfect tool to control diabetes in the adult population, as it is a "ready-to-go" treatment tool, effective for diabetes management, and affordable for the working class/employed individuals. The child population (<14years) segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 22.9% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to increase in prevalence of diabetes among children.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1795

The clinics and diagnostics center segment garnered the major share in 2019 –

Based on end-user, the clinics and diagnostics center segment held the major share in 2019, garnering nearly half of the global continuous glucose monitoring systems market. Growing inclination among patients toward opting for diagnostic centers for monitoring glucose level drives the segment growth. Simultaneously, the home healthcare segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 29.4% during the estimated period. The fact that CGMS provides an easy and less painful way to maintain glucose levels boosts the growth of the segment.

Frontrunners in the industry-

Dexcom, Inc.

A. Menarini Diagnostics

GlySens Incorporated

Echo Therapeutics, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic plc

Senseonics Holdings, Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Anesthesia Machinery Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Meningococcal Vaccine Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2026

Europe Digital Therapeutics Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research