Continuity Biosciences Acquires Focal Medical to Advance Targeted Drug Delivery for Pancreatic Cancer

BRADENTON, Fla., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuity Biosciences, LLC, a developer of advanced drug delivery technologies, announced today the acquisition of Focal Medical, Inc., a North Carolina-based biopharmaceutical company pioneering site-specific chemotherapy using iontophoresis. The acquisition represents a key step in Continuity's strategy to become a leader in device targeted therapeutics for intractable solid tumors.

Founded by leading scientists and clinicians, Focal Medical has developed a proprietary platform that delivers chemotherapy directly to tumors using iontophoresis—this minimally-invasive technique utilizes a mild electrical current to drive therapeutic compounds into targeted tissues. This method enhances local drug concentration while minimizing systemic toxicity, a critical need in the treatment of pancreatic and other solid-tissue cancers.

Focal Medical's lead product candidate, an iontophoresis device directed gemcitabine therapy for pancreatic cancer, has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) through an Investigational New Drug (IND) application. Phase 1b clinical trials are expected to begin later this year.

"This is a transformative milestone for Continuity Biosciences," said Ramakrishna Venugopalan, PhD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Continuity Biosciences. "Focal Medical's approach to localized drug delivery aligns perfectly with our vision to improve bioavailability, reduce systemic exposure, and deliver better outcomes for patients. We are thrilled to bring this promising platform into our portfolio and into the clinic."

Through the acquisition, Continuity Biosciences obtains Focal Medical's entire patent estate, iontophoresis technology platform and specialized equipment, scientific know-how, and licensing agreements with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. In addition, key scientific staff and leadership from Focal will join Continuity, further enhancing its internal capabilities. A dedicated research and development facility in Cary, NC that supports ongoing platform and pipeline advancement is also part of the acquisition and will be expanded to support other delivery platforms.

Visionary Founders Driving the Innovation

Focal Medical was co-founded by:

Jen Jen Yeh , MD , a surgical oncologist and professor at UNC-Chapel Hill with joint appointments in Surgery and Pharmacology. She serves as assistant dean of translational research in UNC School of Medicine and associate director of translational research in UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Yeh is widely recognized for her expertise in pancreatic cancer and translational oncology.

, a surgical oncologist and professor at with joint appointments in Surgery and Pharmacology. She serves as assistant dean of translational research in UNC School of Medicine and associate director of translational research in UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Yeh is widely recognized for her expertise in pancreatic cancer and translational oncology. Joseph DeSimone , PhD, an award-winning chemist, entrepreneur, and academic, currently serving as the Sanjiv Sam Gambhir Professor of Translational Medicine and Chemical Engineering at Stanford University . He is globally known for his breakthroughs in materials science, nanomedicine, and advanced manufacturing, including 3D printing.

Their iontophoresis system is designed to deliver gemcitabine, an FDA-approved chemotherapy agent, directly into pancreatic tumors. Traditional systemic administration of gemcitabine is often limited by poor tumor penetration and significant toxicity. Focal's approach bypasses those limitations by delivering the drug directly to the tumor site with high precision and minimal systemic toxicity.

"After nearly a decade of R&D, we are excited to join the Continuity Biosciences family," said Tony Voiers, Acting CEO of Focal Medical. "We are grateful to our founders, scientific collaborators, and investors who have helped us reach this pivotal point. Partnering with Continuity ensures that this novel therapy moves forward into the clinic where it has the potential to help patients facing one of the deadliest cancers."

This acquisition reinforces Continuity Biosciences' commitment to building a diverse portfolio of clinically meaningful drug delivery platforms and signals a decisive move toward becoming a clinical-stage leader in site-specific therapy.

About Continuity Biosciences

Continuity Biosciences, LLC is a biopharmaceutical company developing advanced drug delivery technologies that address the limitations of conventional therapeutic administration. With operations in Bradenton, FL; Houston, TX; Raleigh, NC; and Torino, Italy, the company focuses on combination drug-device platforms for chronic and complex conditions.

Visit: www.continuitybiosciences.com

About Focal Medical

Focal Medical, Inc. develops energy-based chemotherapy delivery systems that enable direct application of drugs to tumor sites. Its mission is to improve efficacy and reduce toxicity in the treatment of solid tumors, with an initial focus on pancreatic cancer.

Visit: www.focalmedical.co

