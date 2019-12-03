Continuing the Resplendence with 20 Years' Glory, CPhI China Welcomes the Golden Year of Chinese Pharma

Since being introduced into China in 2001, CPhI China, starting with displaying API products, has been committed to showing the pharmaceutical strength of China to the world and helping Chinese pharmaceutical enterprises "go international". Over the surging two decades, CPhI China has grown into a large integrated platform connecting the entire pharmaceutical industry chain from APIs, finished dosages to pharma machinery and packaging. CPhI China has marked the trajectory of the transformation from "Chinese pharmaceutical manufacturing" to "Chinese pharmaceutical brands". CPhI China will welcome its resplendent 20th anniversary in 2020 and leave its mark in the golden-age development of Chinese pharmaceuticals. Join us in the grand anniversary celebration with series of special activities, meet old and new friends, and embrace a new chapter for the next two decades of the industry.

Global pharma suppliers and buyers seeking new opportunities of the golden era

China, as the world's second largest pharmaceutical consumer and the largest API exporter, will usher in the tenth year of the golden period of pharmaceuticals. China's gross output value of pharmaceuticals is predicted to exceed RMB7.38 trillion in 2019, with the CAGR of over 20%. China's pharmaceutical regulation environment will be further improved with the accelerated implementation of the Marketing Authorization Holder (MAH) system, the pharmaceutical product whole-process traceability system and the priority review and approval system, etc. The transforming and upgrading Chinese pharmaceutical industry is further connected to the world market.

CPhI China is playing an important role in connecting Chinese pharma players with overseas buyers. The 2020 edition will gather over 3,400 Chinese and overseas suppliers, including BASF, DFE Pharma, Sanofi, North China Pharmaceutical, Huahai Pharmaceutical, Fosun Pharma, Hengrui, etc., to provide more choices of products and solutions. The exhibition is favored by overseas buyers whose number has grown by 225% in the recent 4 years. The 2020 edition is expected to attract more than 25,000 visits of overseas professionals to fuel Chinese pharma' expansion as well as to introduce overseas products.

Talking to pharmaceutical giants, obtaining high-end networking resources

CPhI China is dedicated to providing a high-end platform for the in-depth exchanges of Chinese and overseas pharmaceutical practitioners. Over 100 splendid activities radiating hot topics over the industry chain will be held concurrently. Under the six themes of "Leadership", "Business", "Networking", "Recognition", "Knowledge", and "Innovation", the fourth "China Pharma Week", together with other CPhI signature events, will gather elites from global pharmaceutical industry. Activities will include conferences and workshops, heavyweight industry selections, high-end banquets, factory visits, innovation galleries and tours, and match-making meetings, to share with global industry leaders the industry dynamics and provide high-end social resources in each link of the pharmaceutical industry chain.

Join us to embrace a marvelous new epoch of pharmaceuticals with CPhI & P-MEC China 2020. For more information please visit: www.cphi-china.cn/en.

CPhI & P-MEC China 2020

June 22-24, 2020, SNIEC, Shanghai, China

Organizer: Informa Markets, CCCMHPIE, Sinoexpo Informa Markets

Contact us:

Ms. Yingqi Shi

E: yingqi.shi@imsinoexpo.com

T: +86 21-33392421

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1038563/At_scene_exhibition.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1038564/Buyers_Sourcing_Event.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1038565/Conferences_and_activities.jpg

SOURCE CPhI China