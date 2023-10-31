Continued E-Commerce Demand Accelerates the Need for Automation, Driving Growth of Highly Automated Warehouses

ABI Research and Ricoh team up for a webinar on how manufacturers can scale automated systems

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The continued e-commerce uptick is accelerating supply chain stakeholder's plans to deploy automation. Global technology intelligence firm ABI Research forecasts that there will be close to 14,500 highly automated warehouses globally in 2027, as opposed to 4,400 in 2022. As automation ramps up worldwide, integrating and managing automated technologies at scale is becoming one of manufacturing's top challenges.

In an upcoming webinar, Leveraging & Managing Automation for Manufacturing Excellence, ABI Research and Ricoh are teaming up to take on the topic of automation scalability.

ABI Research's Vice President Malik Saadi and Ricoh's Strategic Alliance Executive Kevin McSheffrey will discuss:

Manufacturing industry trends in automation and what they mean for the future

The obstacles holding back full automation adoption

Key considerations for manufacturers working to seamlessly integrate and manage new technologies

When: November 8, 2023-1:00pm Eastern Time

Where: Zoom

Register: Leveraging & Managing Automation for Manufacturing Excellence

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

