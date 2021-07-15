Continual Medical Research for Improved Treatment Underscores Growth in Myasthenia Gravis Market, Growth Projected at Notable 8% CAGR through 2027, TMR

- The myasthenia gravis market is expected to gather increased sales avenues during the analysis period 2019–2027. This growth is attributed to growing older population and increased cases of autoimmune diseases.

- With increased autoimmune patient pool in the region, North America is projected to offer lucrative avenues for market.

ALBANY, N.Y., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Myasthenia gravis refers to an autoimmune neuromuscular health issue that shows adverse impact on voluntary muscles. Approximately 20 in 100,000 individuals from the U.S. are diagnosed with myasthenia gravis every year, states the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America. This scenario highlights the need for the treatment solutions for this patient pool, and thus creates promising growth opportunities for vendors operating in the myasthenia gravis market.

As per the estimation from the Transparency Market Research (TMR) analysts, the global myasthenia gravis market will expand at an attractive CAGR of 8% during the tenure of 2019 to 2027. The total valuation of market was around US$ 1.2 Bn during 2018.

Myasthenia Gravis Market: Key Findings

Increase in Older Population Likely to Help in Market Sales

In autoimmune health issues, the immune system of body is damaged and thus it attacks the healthy cells of an individual. This health issue is often found among the older males (with age more than 60) and young adult females (less than 40). As per Cancer Facts & Figures 2019, projected number of older population with age group 85 and above was around 6.4 Mn in 2016. It is estimated to reach around 19.0 Mn by 2060. This scenario highlights that the curve for number of older population is expected to move in upward direction in the forthcoming years. As a result, the players of the myasthenia gravis market may experience prodigious demand opportunities in the years to come.

Players Focus on the Development of Effectual Treatment Solutions for Myasthenia Gravis Treatment

Over the period of past few years, there is noteworthy growth in the number of people living with different autoimmune diseases such as myasthenia gravis. As a result, a considerable growth in demand for the treatment of this disease is observed. Thus, the companies operating in the global myasthenia gravis market are growing focus toward the development of advanced solutions that can help in the efficient treatment of this health condition. As a result, these organizations are seen investing heavily toward the research activities. Thus, increased research activities are likely to bring stupendous expansion opportunities for the global myasthenia gravis market.

Myasthenia Gravis Market: Growth Boosters

With improved per capita income of major population from developed as well as developing countries across the globe, this population base in growing demand for expensive treatments including intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) and plasma exchange therapies. Thus, notable growth in the health care expenditure among this population base is estimated to bring sizable sales opportunities in the myasthenia gravis market in the years to come.

The government bodies of several developing nations from all across the globe are growing investments toward the advancement of their healthcare infrastructure. As a result, more people are likely to get an access to health care. This scenario is projected to work in favor of the market growth in the years ahead.

Myasthenia Gravis Market: Well-Established Participants

The latest assessment report performs profiling of prominent participants from the global myasthenia gravis market. Thus, it offers data on varied facets such as financial overview, company overview, business strategies, recent developments, and product portfolio of each player operating in the market for myasthenia gravis.

The list of key players in the market includes many names such as:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals, PLC. (Flamel Technologies)

Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc.

Grifols, S.A.

CSL Behring

Shire plc

Baxter International, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Novartis AG

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

