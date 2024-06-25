Continental Engineering Services Awarded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering an Exceptional Acoustic Experience with Ac2ated Sound

Continental Engineering Services (CES) industry-leading, lightweight and highly compact actuators replace traditional speakers to ensure unparalleled efficiency, optimization, and audio quality for vehicle occupants, delivering an immersive audio experience.

SAN ANTONIO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive acoustics industry is evolving at a rapid pace, striving to offer users a high-quality audio experience, while optimizing on volume and weight. Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the automotive acoustics industry and based on its findings, recognizes Continental Engineering Services (CES) with the 2024 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its Ac2ated Sound. The technology company provides the world's leading car producers with automotive acoustics solutions and audio applications that combine compact properties with substantially lower weight and installation volume, contributing to the global reduction of carbon dioxide.

The company's solutions incorporate the most advanced customer-oriented car entertainment systems, including immersive audio like Dolby Atmos, Active Noise Cancellation, active enhancement of the driving experience via auditory and tactile feedback. In addition, Continental Engineering Services offers brand-specific sound design, seat-based Sound Zones, exterior safety features like an Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS), as well as exterior sound infotainment and entertainment to meet versatile customer needs. CES outpaces competitors by leveraging its advanced automotive acoustic expertise and maintaining an excellent standing among customers.

CES's Ac2ated Sound technology dispenses entirely with traditional loudspeakers and instead uses tiny actuators that vibrate the vehicle's interior surfaces to produce an immersive output, turning the vehicle body itself into a speaker. Along with the improved sound quality, this innovative technology reduces weight and uses less energy than traditional speakers. The dashboard, A-pillars, and rear window all become parts of the sound system. This approach allows car companies to cut the weight and required volume for the integration of audio systems by up to 90%, making the system volume 10 times smaller than with traditional speaker-based solutions. The solution produces the highest audio quality with a broad frequency range and homogenous sound radiation while using only two types of exciters: AS Wide Range and AS Bass.

Kamalesh Mohanarangam, Head of Connected and Autonomous Vehicles Research, Frost & Sullivan, observed, "With its customer-led strategy, CES provides cutting-edge acoustic solutions that offer efficiency, comfort, and versatility. These solutions allow companies to immerse car drivers in a natural three-dimensional (3D) soundscape."

CES's Ac2ated Sound system requires fewer parts, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) can customize them based on design plans. The highly modular and scalable solutions allow manufacturers to integrate them across all vehicle models, from entry-level to premium models, without significant expenditure. CES's solutions provide manufacturers with tools to assign acoustic properties to each car part, like door trims, body panels, and roof trims, turning the car into one holistic orchestra that immerses car occupants in a concert-like environment. At the company's acoustic center, engineers evaluate car components and materials to elevate the overall acoustics quality to a new level. The company stands out from competitors based on its unwavering commitment to innovation and creativity while achieving commercial success. This commercial success comes from CES's customer-centered approach and determination to exceed the complex needs of customers worldwide.

Jean-Michel Verdier, Managing Director of Continental Engineering Services said, "This recognition from Frost & Sullivan is a testament to the unparalleled acoustic experience we offer with Ac2ated Sound. Our acoustic solutions and audio technologies combine deep product knowhow with engineering excellence to delight car manufacturers and end users alike."

